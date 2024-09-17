HIP Video Promo Presents: Ron Brunk releases new music video 'Lemon Mountain Manatee'

Ron Brunk turns whimsical in his brand new single "Lemon Mountain Manatee"

SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Brunk is the kind of writer who can’t be easily summarized. He’s tried so much, recorded so much, and smithed so many memorable melodies that no solitary example of his artistry is sufficient. To prove that statement Ron Brunk isn’t back with one but two songs and two videos by an artist who never saw compositional ground he couldn’t cover. They’re very different but still pure Brunk, and they couldn’t come from anybody else's mind.

“Lemon Mountain Manatee.” shows Brunk at his most whimsical, piling surreal images atop each other like a great stack of pillows, engaging in the wordplay, free association, and wit that his fans have come to expect from him. Call it a children’s song for grownups — a playful expression of wonder and delight and a peek behind the drab surface of quotidian reality into a vibrant, hidden world. The music, too, feels like discovery in action. This is guitar pop, but it’s uncommonly sophisticated, and it sounds as welcoming as a handshake from a friend. Ron Brunk foregrounds his sprightliness and verve, and delivers it all with a smile. It feels like he’s singing with his eyes wide open.

The radiant “Lemon Mountain Manatee” video, full of images saturated with sunrise yellows and sunset oranges, was realized by the talented animator Todd Stotler, but it was Brunk himself who conceived of this fantastic daydream. It’s a fantasy waterpark on the highest day of June, populated by sea creatures and mystery beings.

More Ron Brunk at HIP Video Promo

More Ron Brunk on his website

More Ron Brunk on Twitter

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.