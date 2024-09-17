Fiberlinks Acquires Fruits & Passion from The Avon Company Canada Limited and LG Household & Health Care, Ltd.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montreal-based company Fiberlinks proudly announces the acquisition of the beloved Canadian brand Fruits & Passion from The Avon Company Canada Limited and LG Household & Health Care, Ltd.Established in 1999, Fiberlinks is a leading supplier of general merchandising products for discount stores and a leading manufacturer of reusable bags. The company has focused on growing through acquisitions, making this acquisition, finalized on July 3, 2024, a notable one while maintaining its commitment to maintaining and revitalizing Canadian brands.Fruits & Passion, founded in Quebec in 1992, is celebrated for its unique fragrances, cruelty-free body care, and eco-conscious biodegradable home care products enriched with natural ingredients. Among its extensive range of products is the renowned, award-winning Cucina line, known for its cold-pressed olive oil enriched formulations. With this acquisition, Fiberlinks will preserve the legacy of the Fruits & Passion brand, ensuring it continues to flourish in the evolving consumer marketplace and remaining true to the brand's core values.Danny Zako, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Fiberlinks, shared his excitement for this acquisition: “We are very happy to announce our most recent acquisition, Fruits & Passion and their iconic brand, Cucina. First and foremost, we take great pride in having been able to bring back a Canadian brand. More importantly, this acquisition has allowed us to maintain over 50 local jobs. Together with our customers, we will begin transforming the business and hope to inject a new life that aligns with today’s consumer trends. We are excited by this opportunity and look forward to a promising future.”About FiberlinksWith over 30 years of experience at various levels of distribution and retail channels, Fiberlinks possess a keen insight into the ever-evolving demands of the global marketplace. The company prides itself on its dedication to innovation, keeping up with current trends, providing premium products, and exceeding customer expectations. As a strategic partner for everyday consumer products, Fiberlinks caters to discount, mass, pharmacy, grocery, and e-commerce retailers and serves the healthcare sector. Fiberlinks mission is to be the global leader in providing reliable expertise for our customers' success. This commitment enables Fiberlinks to offer an extensive array of solutions that adeptly meet diverse needs across industries.About Fruits & PassionSince 1992, Fruits & Passion, a company proudly founded in Quebec, has been reinventing the world of body care and home care products by imagining captivating sensory experiences that draw their sources from nature’s wealth. Fruits & Passion participates in people’s everyday lives by offering little extras that make all the difference: fragrant body care and home care products enriched with natural ingredients, developed with respect for the environment and never tested on animals. Known for its unique fragrances, innovative packaging, and original, effective formulas, Fruits & Passion invites consumers to experience an unparalleled sensory journey by immersing themselves in a universe inspired by nature.

