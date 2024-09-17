HIP Video Promo Presents: TT premieres brand new music video 'Let Us Breathe' on Music-News.com

TT fuses country music and rock music in his powerful new single "Let Us Breathe"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A pulsing drum beat and crisp guitar lick snap the listener to attention at the start of Los Angeles country/rock storyteller TT’s new single “Let Us Breathe”. With a driving, danceable sound that blends a unique country and rock combination that crosses over into pop mainstream, TT delivers a strong clarion call for those relentlessly defiling the planet.

“Let Us Breathe” is the lead single from TT’s debut album Man On The Corner, an enticing set of tracks that powerfully slide between catchy soulful country tracks, to uncompromising rock, and ballads rich with strings. When asked about the creation of his debut album and its lead single, TT cites a wide range of influences across many genres. But he also says that making the complex look easy is a mark of achievement.

“Let Us Breathe” heads straight for that goal, interspersing intelligent, emotional, and thought-provoking lyrics with a pounding rock arrangement and TT’s biting, deceptively economical single-note guitar lines. At the same time, there is a country undertone that will appeal to a large audience. The overall effect is instantly engaging, a protest song that can make fans move like the MTV era. “The things we build up can at the same time destroy, and then all the prosperity we’ve created is, in fact, an illusion,” TT says. “Let Us Breathe”’ is about climate change and a plea to those who can help stop it.” The new song, released into a tense time of political division and international conflicts, can also be seen as a plea for a moment of stillness and sanity in a digital world of information overload that neglects the natural world.

A flat-screen TV flickers to life on a trash-filled desk, as a montage of overcrowded, overbuilt, and oversaturated modern life flashes on the screen. The band, playing at full force, comes into view amid belching power plants, wildfire-stricken trees, and a sea of discarded plastic water bottles. Surrounded on the stage by raging fires and choking smoke, the band plays on as lead singer-guitarist TT walks through a vision of ruined cities and surging tsunamis. “What happens when the world has lost its zen?” TT asks, tagging that question with a hopeful yet urgent vision: “We’ve got to find a new horizon.” A brilliant combination of apocalyptic scenes proves that “Prosperity is an illusion.”

