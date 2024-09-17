Central Turf & Irrigation Supply Opens Commercial Products Hub in Bridgeport, CT

Central Turf Irrigation Supply

ELMSFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Turf & Irrigation Supply, a leading North American customer-focused wholesale distributor of irrigation, lighting, drainage, snow management, and landscape supplies announces the opening of its first commercial focused branch, in Bridgeport—Central’s fourth location in Connecticut.

As the largest family owned and operated distributor of green industry supplies, Central is dedicated to continuing to support its customers with best-in-class products and services. With nearly 35,000 sqft of warehouse and yard space, this dedicated commercial hub is focused on supplying customers in the northeast with in-stock, large-scale drainage, erosion control, landscape & turf supplies, and snow management products.

This new Bridgeport location, formerly Construction Materials Inc., will offer industry professionals the services they need for their commercial projects: the largest selection of in-stock inventory, hundreds of leading manufacturer brands, and expanded services such as same-day delivery, business and marketing resources, and subject matter experts within the commercial projects space for onsite training and troubleshooting.

“The timing was right for Central to expand into Bridgeport, not just for the customers but for the industry,” said Bernardo Luciano, President of Central Turf & Irrigation Supply. “We started this company with our first branch in Connecticut almost 35 years ago, and this location will now be our 61st branch across the US and Canada. We are always working on providing our customers with the services and products they need, and we saw a great need in this area to support contractors in the commercial space, especially with large-scale drainage, erosion control, and landscape supplies. As a former contractor, I understand the importance of being able to get the products and help you need, when you need it—no matter the job size.”

Central continues its mission to be a steward to the green industry with a focus and commitment to partnership, products, training, and support services. This new location will provide local green industry professionals with valuable resources for their business needs, along with access to Central’s philanthropic work and community-based initiatives.

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply is the largest family-owned and operated, multinational supplier of irrigation, landscape, agronomic, sustainable products, lighting, hardscape, and grounds care equipment—with more than 60 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Established in 1990, Central is a solution-focused partner for residential and commercial landscape professionals, offering the largest quantity of in-stock inventory in the green industry. For the contractor, by the contractor—Central provides professional and business development resources from large-scale design services and technical support lines to training and marketing services. For more information, please visit www.centraltis.com.

