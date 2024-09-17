Brooks Healing Center Brings Transformative Addiction Treatment to Tennessee

Brooks Healing Center, a premier addiction treatment facility, is pleased to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art center in Normandy, Tennessee.

NORMANDY, TN, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooks Healing Center, a premier addiction treatment facility, is pleased to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art center in Normandy, Tennessee. Dedicated to offering comprehensive, evidence-based care for individuals struggling with substance use disorders, Brooks Healing Center provides a holistic approach to healing and recovery.

Founded in 2022, Brooks Healing Center serves as a beacon of hope for those determined to break the cycle of addiction and reclaim their lives. The center's experienced team of medical professionals, therapists, and counselors work collaboratively to develop personalized treatment plans that cater to the unique needs of each client.

Comprehensive Suite of Services:

Medical Detoxification: Safely manage withdrawal symptoms under professional supervision.

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT): Alleviate cravings and reduce the risk of relapse.

Therapeutic Interventions: Includes individual and group therapy utilizing evidence-based modalities such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT).

Holistic Therapies: Incorporate yoga, meditation, and mindfulness practices to promote overall well-being.

Aftercare Planning: Develop comprehensive plans to support clients in their ongoing recovery journey.

Conveniently located in the heart of Tennessee, Brooks Healing Center is accessible to individuals throughout the state. The center offers a peaceful and nurturing environment where clients can focus on their recovery journey, free from distractions.

For more information about Brooks Healing Center and its comprehensive addiction treatment services, please visit https://brookshealingcenter.com/ or call (931) 740-1087.

About Brooks Healing Center:

