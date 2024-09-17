On This Page

Date: October 25, 2024 Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM ET

Register by October 15, 2024, 11:59pm.

Location:

NIH, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Building

Conference Center, Grand Hall

5601 Fishers Lane

Rockville, MD 20892

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) (collectively, we) are announcing a public workshop entitled “Live Biotherapeutic Products to Prevent Necrotizing Enterocolitis in Very Low Birth Weight Infants.” The purpose of the public workshop is to exchange information with the medical and scientific community about the regulatory and scientific issues associated with use of live biotherapeutic products to prevent necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) in very low birth weight (VLBW) infants.