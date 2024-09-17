AG Kaul Meets with EMS Leave Behind Program Recipients

MADISON, Wis. – Today Attorney General Josh Kaul kicked off a series of visits with recipients of the EMS Leave Behind Program made possible from state opioid settlement funds that the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) helped secure. Leave Behind Programs allow EMS professionals to distribute, or “leave behind,” overdose prevention tools and resources at the scene of care, or after transport to a hospital, with the patient and/or their social networks (family, friends, roommates, etc.). This program is part of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ (DHS) plan to use the state's share of the National Prescription Opiate Litigation settlement with opioid distributors and manufacturers.

“Naloxone and fentanyl test strips prevent overdose deaths,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Thank you to the first responders who are helping to make these products more available.”

“As EMS are often among the first to arrive on the scene of an overdose, this program is a great tool to help people with opioid use disorder get on the path to recovery and to avoid preventable deaths from opioid overdoses,” said Michelle Haese, DHS Director of Substance Use Initiatives.

The EMS Leave Behind Program presents an innovative opportunity to expand access to life saving tools for individuals at high risk for overdose and death. This opportunity will supply EMS providers with funding for the purchase of Narcan® and the purchase of fentanyl test strip supplies for distribution through a Leave Behind Program. DHS has awarded 21 agencies $572,159 for the EMS Leave Behind Program. A list of the recipients and the total award they received is below.

City of Lake Geneva Fire Department - $6,990

Deer Grove EMS - $15,000

City of Franklin Fire Department - $11,916

City of Greenfield Fire Department - $15,930

Gunderson Tri State Ambulance - $10,000

City of Kenosha Fire Department - $6,656

Laona Rescue Unit - $17,771

Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin - $15,080

Menomonee Falls Fire Department - $7,990

Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management - $40,916

City of Milwaukee Fire Department - $123,995

North Shore Fire and Rescue - $70,000

Northwestern Municipal EMS - $2,752

City of Oak Creek Fire Department - $14,999

Oconto Falls Area Ambulance - $26,740

Orange Cross Ambulance - $9,827

Portage County EMS - $15,000

City of Racine Fire Department - $40,493

City of South Milwaukee Fire Department - $58,000

City of St. Croix Falls Fire Department - $3,105

Town of Beloit Fire Department - $59,000

About the National Prescription Opiate Litigation Settlement with Opioid Distributors and Manufacturers

Wisconsin is due to receive more than $750 million through 2038, with 30 percent of the funds to be used for state government projects. The remainder of the funds are for local needs as identified by the county and municipal governments that participated in the litigation. The goals of the national opioid settlement fund agreements require funding to be used for prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery support services.