ALABAMA MARKS 50K FORTIFIED HOMES 20 YEARS AFTER HURRICANE IVAN

9/17/2024

Alabama’s leadership in storm resilience and disaster preparedness was recognized Monday, September 16 as state leaders, industry experts, and community advocates gathered to celebrate the designation of 50,000 FORTIFIED homes in the state.

Twenty years ago, Category 3 Hurricane Ivan caused an estimated $14B in damage, followed one year later by Hurricane Katrina. This back-to-back devastation threatened the viability of Alabama’s insurance market. In response, Smart Home America and the Alabama Department of Insurance saw resilient construction as a long-term solution that could stabilize the insurance market by strengthening communities.

The FORTIFIED construction standard, developed by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS), is a voluntary set of building guidelines designed to strengthen homes against the destructive forces of high winds, hurricanes, and heavy rain.

“Hurricane Ivan left a trail of destruction across our state and that devastating storm was the catalyst for building a stronger Alabama. Since then, we have worked together with key partners to ensure we never experience that amount of storm damage again. That’s why today we celebrate the milestone of 50,000 FORTIFIED homes in Alabama. We have taken the pain of Hurricane Ivan and turned it into tangible progress, building a safer state where our citizens can thrive,” said Governor Kay Ivey, “Through the work of the Alabama Department of Insurance and the Strengthen Alabama Homes program, Alabama has benefited from a healthy and stable insurance market and has become a national model for FORTIFIED construction. As we mark this significant achievement, we look forward to continuing the work of building stronger, more resilient communities, keeping Alabama the most FORTIFIED state in the nation.”

The FORTIFIED construction standard is central to Alabama’s disaster mitigation strategy. After Hurricane Ivan, Smart Home America introduced FORTIFIED to state and community leaders and worked with local jurisdictions to strengthen building codes using a Coastal Code Supplement. Since then, over 70 percent of Mobile and Baldwin County jurisdictions have added FORTIFIED Home™ technical recommendations to their building codes using the Code Supplement.

The Department of Insurance combined financial incentives with an innovative grant program, Strengthen Alabama Homes, and established a lasting path to keep Alabama families in their homes. While resilient construction is rooted in Alabama’s coastal communities, it is becoming more commonplace throughout the state. More than 1,200 homes in inland communities, including Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and Huntsville, now have a FORTIFIED designation, many thanks to the state grant program.

“I’m proud to join the Alabama Department of Insurance in celebrating that our great state has surpassed 50,000 FORTIFIED roofs. A FORTIFIED roof makes a world of difference when a powerful hurricane or tornado takes aim at our communities. Congratulations to the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety and Smart Home America for their life-changing work across our state,” said Senator Katie Britt, “The Alabama Department of Insurance and the Strengthen Alabama Homes program is helping bring stability to the homeowners insurance market while modeling the way in resilient building. Thanks to their exemplary efforts, Alabama has become the national leader in the number of FORTIFIED homes, and I know this tremendous milestone will not be the last.”

FORTIFIED was tested during Hurricane Sally, a Category 2 Hurricane that made landfall 16 years after Hurricane Ivan on September 16th, 2020. Of the over 17,000 FORTIFIED homes and 19 FORTIFIED Commercial™ structures in coastal Alabama, more than 95 percent saw little to no damage during the storm.

“The FORTIFIED standard has changed the landscape of coastal Alabama. As the fastest-growing region of the state, we also know it is the region most likely to be impacted by powerful hurricanes. The FORTIFIED program has meant fewer blue tarps on homes after storms. It has meant communities can go back to living quicker instead of spending time rebuilding their neighborhoods and businesses,” said Alabama Insurance Commissioner Mark Fowler, “Hurricanes Sally and Zeta were our first real-life tests of the FORTIFIED system, and the results were living proof that it works. We want to provide that kind of protection to as many Alabamians as we can through our Strengthen Alabama Homes grant program, one grant at a time.”

As severe weather increases in frequency and intensity, other states are following Alabama’s example. North Carolina, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma are developing or have grant programs that mirror what has proven effective in Alabama.

About FORTIFIED

FORTIFIED is a voluntary construction and re-roofing program designed to strengthen homes against severe weather, including high winds, hurricanes, and tornadoes. Visit fortifiedhome.org to learn more about the program, including the designation process.



About the Alabama Department of Insurance

The mission of the Alabama Department of Insurance is to serve the people of Alabama by regulating the insurance industry, providing consumer protection, promoting market stability, and enforcing fire safety standards and laws. Learn more at www.aldoi.gov.



About Strengthen Alabama Homes

Strengthen Alabama Homes provides grants to Alabama residents for residential wind mitigation on existing, owner-occupied, single-family homes. The program was created by the Strengthen Alabama Homes Act of 2011. Learn more at StrengthenAlabamaHomes.com.



About Smart Home America

Smart Home America, a non-profit based in Mobile, Alabama, is celebrating 15 years of offering expert guidance on resilient solutions to strengthen communities. Through strategic industry partnerships, the organization has successfully integrated resilient construction practices into laws, regulations, and programs across the U.S. For more information, visit smarthomeamerica.org.



About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more about IBHS at ibhs.org.

