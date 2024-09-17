YOLO TV Expands Indoor TV Line with Full HD and Ultra HD Options

Before the YOLO TV Indoor was installed After 217 inch YOLO TV Indoor TV was installed YOLO TV Indoor 190 HD Inch TV in Virginia

Luxury Indoor Entertainment Meets Cutting-Edge Technology in Stunning HD and 4K Ultra HD

Homeowners are tired of dark theatre rooms, they want to enjoy watching TV, movies and gaming with the curtains open, with natural light, and still experience exceptional viewing quality.” — Brian Bachman, Managing Partner YOLO TV

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YOLO TV, renowned for its fully outdoor giant televisions that withstand the elements without glare, is now expanding its offerings with a customizable indoor line. These new indoor TVs come in Full HD (1080p) and 4K Ultra HD, providing hours of exceptional entertainment in homes, apartment buildings, and short-term rentals.

"We’re seeing more homeowners tired of living in dark spaces just to enjoy movies, TV shows, and gaming," said Brian Bachman, Managing Partner at YOLO TV. "YOLO TV Indoor solves this issue and allows homeowners to keep those curtains open, enjoy natural light, and still experience an exceptional viewing quality with a giant TV."

YOLO TV’s indoor models, available in both Standard HD and Ultra HD (4K), boast industry-leading resolution, are bright and crisp, offer superior contrast, and deep blacks, ensuring a captivating viewing experience. Standard sizes include 108”, 136”, 163”, and 217”, with custom sizing also available for those with specific needs.

In Virginia, a customer has 360 degrees of windows in a large circular room and they plan to entertain a lot. The room has sunlight pouring in and as you can see from these photos the TV and the picture are still perfect. This, 190-inch 4K Ultra HD TV installation had the clients mesmerized, they couldn’t get over the picture quality and how the TV fit the space perfectly. "Even without window coverings, the picture on the TV remains vibrant, glare-free, and offers excellent vantage points from every angle and viewing distance."

In Valparaso, Indiana a client wanted to put a TV in his English Basement and continue to entertain while guests come in and out of his home to the pool, the full indoor kitchen and dining area. His TV takes up the entire wall and it looks amazing in the daylight or evening. With basements already being partially underground keeping a space like the basement light and bright is always a challenge but this family kept created a huge impact as you can see in this blog.

YOLO TVs integrate with any sound or home automation system, featuring easy app control, Bluetooth 4.4, and a processor that effortlessly connects to Apple TV, Firestick, and many other external devices.

"Our Indoor TV line is about creating a luxury experience," Bachman continued. "With sizes up to 246 inches, these TVs make a bold statement in homes with abundant windows and sunlight. Thanks to their daylight-bright screens, there’s no need to create a dark cave to enjoy your TV."

All YOLO TV’s are professionally installed and come with a five-year transferable warranty, ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish.

About YOLO TV:

YOLO TV is a leading provider of fully weatherproof outdoor and indoor TVs. With over 30 years of industry experience, YOLO TV is dedicated to delivering the highest quality brightness, clarity, and cutting-edge technology to transform the way homeowners experience entertainment. For more information, visit yolotvs.com.

YOLO TV 190 Inch Full HD Indoor TV installed in room with no window coverings see how great the TV looks

