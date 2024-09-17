Able to Change Recovery Offers Comprehensive Substance Abuse and Mental Health Treatment Programs in Orange County

Able to Change Recovery in Orange County, is proud to announce the expansion of its comprehensive substance abuse and mental health programs.

Tailored Treatment for Substance Abuse and Mental Health

Choosing the right treatment program is a critical step in overcoming substance abuse and mental health challenges. Able to Change Recovery understands that every individual's journey is unique, which is why the center provides a variety of programs tailored to different levels of need.

Partial Day Program

Able to Change Recovery’s Partial Day Program is an intensive treatment option where clients typically begin their recovery journey. This program is ideal for those needing a structured environment to support their early stages of recovery. Running six days a week for five to six hours per day, the Partial Day Program equips clients with the tools necessary for continued success. The length of the program varies, typically lasting between 2-4 weeks, depending on the severity of the addiction and individual progress.

Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)

The Intensive Outpatient Program at Able to Change Recovery offers flexible scheduling, allowing clients to balance their treatment with daily responsibilities. The IOP is designed to meet the unique needs of each client, offering morning, daytime, and evening sessions. Typically running for eight weeks, the program consists of 3-hour sessions, three to five days a week, with the length adjusted based on the client’s specific situation.

Long-Term Outpatient Treatment

For individuals who have completed earlier phases of treatment, Able to Change Recovery provides a Long-Term Outpatient Program. This phase is designed for clients who have achieved a period of sobriety and wish to maintain engagement with their clinician. The program involves 1-2 days of programming per week, lasting between 3-6 months, depending on the client’s needs.

Comprehensive Care Planning

A cornerstone of Able to Change Recovery’s approach is its commitment to comprehensive care planning. Each client receives an individualized care plan that serves as a roadmap for their recovery journey. This plan, developed in collaboration with the client, their family, and a team of experienced clinicians, includes personalized goals and objectives that address the underlying causes of addiction and mental health challenges.

About Able to Change Recovery

Founded in 1999, Able to Change Recovery has been a beacon of hope for individuals and families in Orange County struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues. The center’s holistic approach integrates evidence-based therapies with compassionate care, ensuring that each client receives the support they need to achieve lasting recovery.

With a dedicated team of Master’s-level clinicians, addiction counselors, and mental health specialists, Able to Change Recovery is committed to helping clients reclaim their lives and build a future free from addiction.



