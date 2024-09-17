Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala gives update on Hydrogen Economy Strategic Projects, 18 Sept

Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala will tomorrow the 18th September, address green hydrogen industry experts and stakeholders under the banner of the “Devac Hydrogen Conference” to be held in Sandton.

The Deputy Minister Zikalala will give an update on the strategic integrated projects gazetted under the green hydrogen programme. These projects are private sector led and are supported by Infrastructure South Africa.

South Africa is working hard to revitalise its green hydrogen potential which is estimated at 3,6% untapped GDP and a potential 370 000 job opportunities.

The green hydrogen energy option is a major game changer in the country’s economic development prospects and towards achieving the country’s just energy transition ambitions.

The Devac conference brings together government and the private sector to engage on solutions to unlock Africa’s Green Hydrogen potential.

Details:

Date: 18 September 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Hilton Sandton

