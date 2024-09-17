MEC Ketso Makume launches Tourism Service Excellence Small Town Programme, 19 Sept

In efforts to build a service excellence culture in the Tourism sector value chain, the Free State MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism, Ketso Makume will on 19 September 2024, launch the Tourism Service Excellence Small Town Programme in Deneysville.

The session is aimed at creating an enabling environment in which to develop a culture of excellent customer service and to ensure that all key stakeholders play a role in improving service levels in the tourism sector.

The Small Town initiative intended to bring tourism stakeholders under one roof to deliberate on critical issues that will create a culture of service excellence and to enhance visitor experience.

MEC Makume explains that the development of an integrated approach to service excellence for the tourism sector will provide best service to the tourists/travelers.

“Working session such as this one plays a vital role in bringing tremendous potential economic development initiatives and create job opportunities which will respond to the high rate of unemployment,” said MEC Makume.

