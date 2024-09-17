Big Machine Distillery Celebrates a Double Platinum Ascot Award with the Launch of Two New Bourbons

Borchetta Bourbon is Nashville-born, true craft, multi-award-winning bourbon distilled 100% in-house at Big Machine Distillery.

Borchetta Bourbon launches its highly allocated, award winning, single barrel 2024 race car edition bourbon alongside the distillery's new small batch offering.

I’m honored to be featured in this really unique way. Having my 1987 Indy car as the bottle topper on the 2024 edition of the Borchetta Bourbon Race Car Series is a first for me!” — A.J. Foyt

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Machine Distillery , home to Borchetta Bourbon , Big Machine Vodka, and Spiked Coolers, is pleased to unveil its 2024 highly allocated, cask strength Borchetta Bourbon alongside the distillery’s new small batch bourbon, representing a perfect harmony of tradition and innovation in true craft spirit fashion.For the fourth consecutive year, Big Machine Distillery celebrated the return of IndyCar to Nashville with its release of the exclusive, limited edition Borchetta Bourbon, Race Car Series. The 2024 release honors racing legend, A.J. Foyt, with the custom bottle topper featuring his 1987 Lola Cosworth IndyCar.“I’m honored to be featured in this really unique way,” said the first four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500. “Having my 1987 Indy car as the bottle topper on the 2024 edition of the Borchetta Bourbon Race Car Series is a first for me, and at my age, I don’t think there are many first-times left! I’m looking forward to adding this bottle to my trophy case.”Borchetta Bourbon continues to earn awards and receive rave reviews, including a Double Platinum distinction for the distillery’s 2023 release from the coveted ASCOT Awards . Best selling author and bourbon connoisseur, Fred Minnick, lauded the brand by saying, “The ASCOT Awards received more than 1,200 entries this year and Big Machine's Borchetta Bourbon was blind tasted by the best whiskey tasters in the business.” Minnick continues, “They earned Double Platinum and nearly made it to the finals to be considered best in show. That's an amazing accomplishment for any brand, let alone a new one on the rise.”Borchetta Bourbon uses red, white, and blue heirloom corn, locally grown within five miles of the family-owned distillery in Lynnville, TN. Each barrel is hand-selected for its taste by Big Machine’s Master Blender and EVP, Mark Borchetta, offering a drinking experience unlike any other.“The entry of Borchetta Bourbon into the market the past three years has been a very rewarding journey,” says Big Machine Distillery EVP, Mark Borchetta. “The recognition from the ASCOT awards was great reassurance that our product is as good as the bottles we put it in. We love blending our passions of racing and spirits, and now having another one of our childhood heroes, A.J. Foyt, into the collection, is a great addition!”The distillery’s new small batch bourbon continues Big Machine Distillery’s true craft tradition, using heirloom corn and local creek water, distilled in small batches in copper pot stills to create a full flavored expression. Displayed in a unique bottle highlighting the Nashville skyline, the birthplace of the Big Machine family of brands, the new release is as stunning aesthetically as it is on the pallet.Both the limited allocation Borchetta Bourbon Race Car Series and the Borchetta Bourbon Small Batch release are currently available at select retailers nationwide and at the distillery’s three Nashville locations.About Borchetta BourbonBorchetta Bourbon is Nashville-born, true craft, multi-award-winning bourbon distilled 100% in-house at Big Machine Distillery. Since 2021, it has quickly established itself as a leading name in the world of high-quality, small-batch bourbon. Known for its artisanal approach and dedication to craftsmanship, Borchetta Bourbon captures the spirit of its home, Music City, TN and the legacy of Big Machine Founder, music mogul, Scott Borchetta. Mixing music, motorsports, and spirits, Borchetta Bourbon offers a unique addition to any bourbon collection.

