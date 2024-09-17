Pneuma Behavioral Health Strengthens Community Care with Addition of Crossroads Counseling Center

Pneuma Logo

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pneuma Behavioral Health (“Pneuma”) proudly announces its partnership with Crossroads Counseling Center (“Crossroads”), a well-respected behavioral health practice in Hickory, North Carolina. This significant collaboration marks a pivotal step in Pneuma’s mission to broaden access to high-quality mental health care and to enhance the support available within the community.Albert Lupin, CEO and Founder of Pneuma Behavioral Health, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Crossroads Counseling Center into Pneuma’s group of outpatient behavioral health practices. This alliance not only enriches our service offerings but also extends our reach to more communities in need of exceptional mental health support.”Established in 1994, Crossroads has built a solid reputation for delivering comprehensive outpatient services to individuals of all ages. Their mental health services encompass therapy, psychological testing, forensic assessments, and medication management, with a deep commitment to fostering the well-being of children, families, and adults.Crossroads joins Pneuma’s North Carolina portfolio, which includes Carolina Psychological Health Services in Jacksonville, Child and Family Therapy Center in Mooresville, Bright Path Behavioral Health in Wake Forest, and Mind Matters in Wilmington. Pneuma has plans to expand across multiple states in the near future, furthering its mission to expand access to high quality mental health care, while prioritizing great working environments for clinicians.About Pneuma Behavioral HealthPneuma Behavioral Health is a beacon in the mental health landscape, prioritizing the empowerment of clinicians, a strategy that has consistently led to improved outcomes for clients and their families. Serving as a catalyst to established mental health practices and facilities, Pneuma brings transformative support that leads to an elevated standard of care. This approach empowers providers to wholeheartedly concentrate on delivering exceptional clinical expertise, custom-tailored to address the distinctive needs of every individual client.About Crossroads Counseling CenterCrossroads Counseling Center is a private agency committed to promoting the well-being of children, adolescents and families by providing quality therapeutic and culturally competent services, child and family advocacy, and community education. We understand the many difficulties facing families today and it is our mission to assist those we serve to achieve their maximum potential by providing services specific to their needs. Crossroads is located at 255 18th ST SE in Hickory, NC. Visit www.crossroadscounseling.org For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:Pneuma Behavioral HealthPhone: 704.247.6896Website: www.pneumabh.com

