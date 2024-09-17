Tourism AI Network Welcomes Josh Huston as Newest Advisor and Co-Host of the Tourism AI Podcast

Josh Huston Joins as Tourism AI Network Advisor and New Podcast Co-Host Tourism AI Podcast

Josh’s insights and expertise will help accelerate AI adoption for tourism professionals, providing practical guidance on how to integrate AI effectively and responsibly.” — Peter Pilarski, Founder, Tourism AI Network

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tourism AI Network is excited to announce the addition of Josh Huston as the newest advisor to the network and co-host of the Tourism AI Podcast . Josh is the founder of BRNDSH, an AI operations consultancy, and a leading expert in the practical implementation of AI technologies across various industries, including tourism.Josh brings a wealth of experience in deploying AI solutions that are directly relevant to the evolving needs of the tourism sector. His hands-on approach to AI aligns seamlessly with Tourism AI Network’s mission of responsible and sustainable AI adoption, as well as with the AI Adoption Framework , which guides tourism businesses through AI literacy, strategy development, and real-world implementation.“We are thrilled to welcome Josh to the team,” said Peter Pilarski, Founder of the Tourism AI Network. “When I talk to audiences, I often refer to this current wave of AI as a revolution that’s reshaping how we work and play. But I also emphasize that business leaders need to engage in an internal innovation evolution to stay ahead. Josh’s insights and expertise will help accelerate this evolution for tourism professionals, providing practical guidance on how to integrate AI effectively and responsibly.”As co-host of the Tourism AI Podcast, Josh joins Peter in transforming the podcast’s focus. The show will now delve deeper into practical AI use cases in tourism, offering a more hands-on approach to help industry professionals navigate AI adoption. Topics will include best practices for AI implementation, strategic insights for successful AI integration, and expert interviews with technology providers building AI-powered tools for the tourism industry. While some episodes will still explore current AI events, the primary focus will shift toward actionable content designed to inspire and empower tourism professionals.“I’m excited to join Peter in co-hosting the Tourism AI Podcast,” said Josh Huston. “AI is a powerful tool for tourism businesses looking to innovate and optimize their operations while enhancing the guest experience. Our aim is to provide listeners with the knowledge and resources they need to confidently adopt AI in their organizations.”In addition to the podcast, Tourism AI Network is also preparing to launch the Tourism AI Academy, an asynchronous online learning platform and community. The Academy, which will be available in the coming days, offers tourism professionals a space to upskill and reskill, positioning them to take full advantage of AI’s transformative power in the industry.“Tourism AI Academy will be the only online generative AI learning platform dedicated exclusively to helping tourism professionals through their AI adoption journey,” Pilarski added. “Josh and his team have been instrumental in bringing the Academy to life, and they will play a key role in creating how-to videos and workshop-style exercises within the platform.”The shift in the podcast’s approach and the development of the Academy are part of a broader series of initiatives from Tourism AI Network. The organization has spent the summer developing and refining its AI Adoption Framework, a 14-week program that helps tourism businesses systematically adopt AI. Alongside this, Tourism AI Labs, a division focused on building specialized AI-powered solutions, and the AI Adoption Framework Association Partnership Model, which makes the framework more accessible through tourism associations, are set to roll out over the next 4–6 weeks.With these new initiatives and services, the Tourism AI Network is positioning itself as the go-to destination for tourism professionals looking for AI-related training, products, and services. Stay tuned for further announcements as the network continues to push the boundaries of AI in tourism.Destination marketers and tourism operators are encouraged to visit the Tourism AI Network to join the network and to learn more.About Tourism AI NetworkThe Tourism AI Network aims to drive the adoption and understanding of AI in the tourism industry by providing education, fostering collaboration, and building a community of thought leaders and practitioners.

First Tourism AI Podcast with New Co-Host Josh Huston - Evolution of Tourism AI: Chatbots, Data and the Future of Destinations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.