Study: Cylinder’s Digital Digestive Care Program Improves Symptoms and Drives Health Equity

Women and African American users reported the greatest improvement in chronic symptom management and quality of life

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylinder , the employee benefit provider for gastrointestinal (GI) care, today announced that a clinical study of its app-based digestive health management platform found it to be effective in reducing health disparities and improving health outcomes across diverse racial and socioeconomic groups.



The peer-reviewed findings were published this month in BMJ Open Gastroenterology in a study titled “ Digital disease management programme reduces chronic gastrointestinal symptoms among racially and socially vulnerable populations .”

The study evaluated the impact of Cylinder’s app-based digestive health management platform - which includes symptom tracking, personalized medical nutrition therapy, GI-specific health coaching, and targeted education - across a population that is diverse in race, gender, and socioeconomic status.

Key findings from the study include:

85% of users reported significant improvements in GI symptoms.

83% of users reported feeling more in control of their health, with African American users (92%) and women (86%) reporting the highest improvement.

83% of users reported better symptom management, with African American users (94%) and women (88%) reporting the greatest improvement.

76% of users reported feeling happier, with African American users (89%) reporting the highest improvement.

“Cylinder’s digestive health management platform can help address health inequities by offering greater access to information and care for chronic digestive issues,” said Bill Snyder, Founder and CEO of Cylinder. “For employers and healthcare providers looking to tackle the social and economic burdens of GI issues, this research offers evidence of a promising approach to improving the well-being and productivity of workers.”

According to the Cylinder 2024 State of Gut Health in the Workplace survey, 71% of Americans experience GI symptoms such as gas, bloating, abdominal pain, and constipation. The study emphasizes how the app-based tool can address these digestive health issues, particularly with underserved populations.

“In the United States, socially vulnerable groups have historically had limited access to information and care for their digestive health issues, resulting in poorer health outcomes such as colorectal cancer and GERD,” said Dr. Hau Liu, Chief Medical Officer for Cylinder. “Our study shows evidence that Cylinder’s digital health management tool can help support employers’ efforts to mitigate disparities in healthcare delivery, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the quality of life for workers of diverse backgrounds.”

About Cylinder

Founded in 2021 and offered as an employer benefit, Cylinder (formerly Vivante Health) delivers personalized, clinician-backed care to those suffering from digestive issues through its virtual health platform. Cylinder’s tech-forward, human-first program connects members to the right level of support at the right time through an easy interface – decreasing costs, reducing absenteeism, and improving their quality of life, at scale. Cylinder’s vision is to create a world where people receive convenient, personalized, and affordable access to the quality digestive healthcare they need to improve their overall health. Learn more at cylinderhealth.com .

Media Contact:

Sergut Dejene

sergut@propllr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.