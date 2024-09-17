Urban League of Greater Atlanta announces launch of Intuit IDEAS to strengthen metro area small businesses

New partnership with Intuit offers business counseling and coaching and free access to Intuit products and services

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, has expanded a program to help small businesses thrive. The program was initiated with the Los Angeles Urban League and now includes the Urban League affiliates in Atlanta and Philadelphia. The Atlanta kick-off will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at 9 a.m. at the MailChimp headquarters at 405 N. Angier Ave. NE, Atlanta.Intuit and Mailchimp leadership teams, the CEOs of the 25 metro Atlanta small businesses selected to participate, Urban League affiliate leaders, and the Urban League Entrepreneurship Center Team will be on hand to introduce the innovative 12-month Intuit IDEAS Atlanta program.Nancy Flake Johnson, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, said she is confident in the value of the Intuit IDEAS (Invest, Develop, Empower, Accelerate, and Scale) program because of the success of the pilot that began in LA in 2023.“The ‘business’ side of running an enterprise requires dedicated time and know-how to avoid financial setbacks. The Intuit IDEAS program has helped to ease the burden on small businesses in multiple ways — including providing vital Intuit tools and access to Intuit experts for those firms looking to take their companies to the next level in terms of financial management, tax compliance, credit and marketing that are all required for success.“Over the first year in LA, our Urban League colleagues told us that Intuit IDEAS participants, on average, saw revenue increase by 23% and saved 16.5 hours per month because of efficiencies powered by Intuit’s financial technology platforms, with data and AI core to its strategy,” she noted.“And participants reported that with hours and money saved because of Intuit IDEAS, they now have time for other areas of their business, spending time with family, and/or volunteering in their community, all while growing, scaling, and accelerating their businesses.”Small business entrepreneurs participating in the Atlanta area program will receive support for email marketing, executive coaching, business consulting, business compliance, bookkeeping, tax preparation and more. The program is designed to help businesses improve their functioning, efficiency, earnings, and capital readiness by gaining access to Intuit’s suite of products, services, Urban League and Intuit experts, and a $5,000 grant upon completion to help them scale their business.The program combines four important resources to promote the growth of emerging companies: Business counseling and training services provided by the Urban League; Executive coaching services delivered by Zella Life ( www.zellalife.com ); a suite of Intuit-provided financial technology products combined with access to product experts to strengthen operations in every area from accounting to marketing to accessing capital; and Capital in the form of a $5,000 grant that is often a barrier to growth and expansion.Visit https://www.intuit.com/company/corporate-responsibility/intuit-ideas/ to learn more about Intuit IDEAS.“I am elated that our partnership with Intuit has expanded across the country to Atlanta and Philadelphia,” said Cynthia Mitchell Heard, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League. “Over the last year, the example we have set will continue to be a model to fuel the empowerment of the Intuit IDEAS program and contribute to the growth, development, and acceleration of small businesses participating in this innovative and one-of-a-kind partnership.”For more information regarding press access, parking and more, contact Cecilia Cheeks at cecilia@cecintelpr.com or 404-909-9540 or Tiffany Carter at tcarter@ulgatl.org or 404-405-3794.##About IntuitIntuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.About Urban League of Greater AtlantaThe Urban League of Greater Atlanta has operated since 1920 with the mission of promoting civil rights and economic justice for Black people and others in marginalized communities. The Urban League of Greater Atlanta works in partnership with public, private, and civic organizations to close the racial wealth gap. It delivers results through programs that focus on education, legislative advocacy, workforce development, homeownership, entrepreneurship and small business growth, economic development, and civic engagement. https://ulgatl.org/

