Governor Newsom proclaims Latino Heritage Month 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring September 15 to October 15, 2024, as “Latino Heritage Month.”

PROCLAMATION



California is home to more than 15 million Latinos who are foundational to our state’s identity, success and future. During Latino Heritage Month, we celebrate the central role of Latinos throughout every chapter of our history, and in our rich culture and prosperity as a state and nation.

Latinos are California’s largest ethnic group, with diverse roots throughout the Americas, Indigenous communities of Latin America and Africa, and beyond. The contributions of generations of Latinos have helped shape California’s society, economy, culture and values. The leadership, service, sacrifices and vision of Latinos continues to enrich all facets of American life.

Californians understand that our diversity is a source of strength and believe that our state as a whole is better off when all of our communities have the opportunity to thrive. Together, we have advanced transformative investments and actions that are empowering Latino communities across California and forging a brighter future for all of us.

California is transforming our public education system by investing in universal transitional kindergarten and community schools, and by improving college access and affordability. We’re building more affordable housing, protecting workers, supporting small businesses and building new pathways for students and workers to succeed in whatever career they choose.

We’re expanding access to health care, regardless of immigration status, working to lower the cost of lifesaving drugs, and supporting expanded behavioral health care, including veterans services. The state is working to improve food security and nutrition through universal school meals and its Farm to School program, and California is leading the global shift to our clean energy future – more clean air, less pollution.

We continue working to make the California Dream a reality for everyone through bold action and inclusive policies to expand opportunity, keep all Californians safe, push back against the forces of hate and injustice, and advance our collective progress.

This month and every month, let us recognize and celebrate the countless contributions of Latino communities to our California story throughout the centuries and for generations to come.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim September 15 to October 15, 2024, as “Latino Heritage Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 17th day of September 2024.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State