Lumio Insight Announces Strategic Partnership with Smith Consulting Group

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumio Insight, a data analytics, dashboarding, and reporting solution for financial institutions, announces a strategic partnership with Smith Consulting Group, an industry leader in all aspects of bank and credit union operations including conversions, data strategy, and project management. This partnership combines our shared expertise in data technology architecture, analytics, reporting, and management consulting to drive a successful data strategy for Smith Consulting Group’s clients.“Partnering with Smith Consulting Group allows us to bring our expertise and comprehensive data solutions to their clients and help unlock the full potential of their data. Our approach is flexible and adaptive, ensuring that we can meet the specific requirements of each bank. We believe in mapping all data, going beyond just core system data, to provide a comprehensive view that drives actionable insights.” said Jeff Fink, CEO of Lumio Insight.The Lumio Insight platform is designed to empower financial institutions to leverage data as a strategic asset, consolidating it into a single source of truth. From insights to actionable strategies, Lumio accelerates the decision-making process and drives more value from data assets. The partnership with Smith Consulting Group enhances their capabilities and introduces a comprehensive suite of services, including:• Data Strategy and Governance Best Practices• Data Architecture for a Modern Data Platform• Business Intelligence and Visualization• Data Analytics and AI Capabilities“We are excited to add the Lumio Insight platform to our data analytics and migration service offerings. As the technological expectations of banks, credit unions and their customers continue to increase, Smith Consulting Group has placed significant effort into making sure we have the internal teams and partners to meet these demands. Banks and credit unions are using their data for customer acquisition and retention, compliance, marketing and more, and we can help them get the most out of these efforts.” explains Darren Smith, CEO of Smith Consulting Group.About Lumio:Lumio Insight is a cloud-based data management, reporting, and analytics platform for financial institutions. Lumio provides strategic applications that help institutions make more informative business decisions and gain a competitive edge. Our suite of applications contains data analytics, dashboarding, and reporting capabilities that help uncover valuable insight with simple, powerful, and intuitive tools. We are more than a technology provider - we are your partner in uncovering the hidden value within your data. For more information, visit lumioinsight.com About Smith Consulting Group:The team of banking and credit union professionals at Smith Consulting Group have decades of experience dealing with all aspects of bank and credit union operations; including, banking software system conversions and implementations, Data Warehousing and Reporting, Core, Teller, Customer Service and Call Center Platforms, ECM Systems, Document Development and Delivery Systems, Online and Mobile Banking, and various other interfaces. Whatever challenges you are facing, SCG can help you overcome them on time and within budget. For more information visit smithconsultinggrp.com

