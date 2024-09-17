Making It Easier to Help Find Careers in State Service

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that multiple resources for jobseekers are now available in person and throughout communities across New York State to bolster recruitment for thousands of vacant openings with New York State agencies, expanding access and opportunities for potential jobseekers, and easing the pathway for those interested in a rewarding career in public service while growing and strengthening the Empire State’s economy. The New York State Department of Civil Service has partnered with the New York State Department of Labor in establishing the Centers for Careers in Government within specific New York State Department of Labor Career Centers, including a center recently opened in the Capital Region. This is one of the many proactive initiatives available to the public and led by the Governor to fill public service vacancies to better meet the needs of New Yorkers while building upon her Administration's continued support for state workers.

“It’s been a priority of my administration to support the existing state workforce and bolster their ranks by reducing barriers to employment and making it easier than ever to seek a job with New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “Public service is a noble career, and state employees make a real difference in the lives of millions of New Yorkers daily - I encourage the best and brightest to join State service and make a positive impact in their communities today.”

In Albany, the joint-agency Center for Careers in Government is one of 10 facilities throughout the Empire State where professional Department of Labor and Department of Civil Service staff collaborate to provide comprehensive support to assist jobseekers in their job searches by helping them to learn about the State’s civil service merit and job classification systems, as well as the New York Hiring for Emergency Limited Placement Statewide (NY HELPS) program. Prospective candidates can visit the Centers for Careers in Government website to view upcoming job fairs and workshops to learn about careers in public service.

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Careers in public service provide stability, competitive salaries and great benefits. I encourage New Yorkers to check out the Centers for Careers in Government, located within ten Career Centers across the State, to find out more about available job opportunities that will help them thrive in the global economy.”

New York State Department of Civil Service Commissioner and President of the Civil Service Commission Timothy R. Hogues said, “Always wanted a state job, but unsure where to begin? The Department of Civil Service and the Department of Labor can help. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, Team Civil Service is committed to reducing barriers and meeting job seekers where they are, while demystifying the application and hiring process to build a workforce that is reflective of the many unique faces, voices, backgrounds, and ideas of those we serve.”

Department of Civil Service Centers for Careers in Government staff provide proactive outreach to their surrounding communities and local educational institutions, part of the State’s strategic recruitment efforts to attract and cultivate diverse candidates to public service careers.

Staff at the centers assist job seekers in learning about the varied opportunities in public service and how and when to apply, while also providing enhanced resources to current state employees within their coverage area to bolster career mobility and transfer opportunities. This complements the wide-ranging career guidance available in all 100 Career Centers across New York that serve to connect individuals to training and career pathways in both the public and private sectors.

Community-based organizations and educational institutions can connect with their local Civil Service representative to schedule workshops and informational sessions for the areas they serve. Interested jobseekers, state employees and local groups can visit the Centers for Careers in Government website or email [email protected] for more information and to sign up for workshops.

Civil Service staff also promote and enhance the hiring of individuals and veterans with disabilities, and support recruitment efforts for critical hard-to-recruit positions and vacancies, addressing shortages in public service positions throughout the State workforce.

The joint centers are just one of the many initiatives Governor Hochul has championed since taking office to strengthen and support New York’s public workforce.

Earlier this year, the Governor announced an expansion of the NY HELPS program to assist agencies in filling vacancies open to the public so that the State can better meet the needs of New Yorkers. Since the program’s inception in 2023, more than 20,000 New Yorkers have been hired into the HELP program, allowing the State and local governments to quickly fill critical roles.

The NY HELPS program temporarily waives the civil service exam requirements for thousands of vacant state job openings open to the general public. For those remaining positions that require exams, all state exam application fees are waived through December 2025 following an agreement secured by Governor Hochul in the FY 2024 Budget.

To promote the thousands of open jobs and the breadth of career opportunities available to all, the Department of Civil Service has also been running a multi-faceted marketing and public awareness campaign this year. The campaign has been featured across digital and out-of-home channels in both English and Spanish and highlights the value of public service and the benefits and diverse opportunities available across state government. Campaign videos launched in May, with new videos added this summer.

Governor Hochul has also taken additional steps to support and bolster the State workforce, such as lifting the yearslong state hiring freeze, expanding opportunities via the Governor’s Program to Hire Individuals and Veterans with Disabilities (55/b/c), and providing funding for new testing centers across the State.

State Senator Neil Breslin said, “A career in public service can be quite rewarding. These new career centers will help to reduce barriers, making it easier for potential job seekers to find a job that is right for them. I applaud Governor Hochul, along with Commissioners Reardon and Hogues for their commitment to making sure that job opportunities are accessible and available for people who need them."

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “Today's announcement marks a pivotal moment for jobseekers across New York State. Governor Hochul's leadership, in collaboration with the Departments of Civil Service and Labor, significantly expands access to public service careers — creating pathways that offer more than just jobs, but opportunities to serve and uplift our communities. This initiative reflects our shared commitment to enhancing state services and fostering economic growth throughout the Empire State. This is the New York we are building, one opportunity at a time.”

State Senator Jessica Ramos said, “I encourage all New Yorkers with a passion for service to take advantage of this amazing opportunity. A career in civil service provides not only the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to our State, but also grants the stability of a pension and quality benefits. I would go thank the Governor, Commissioner Reardon, and Commissioner Hogues for their work on opening career opportunities so we can build out our State’s middle class.”

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy said, “I encourage all New Yorkers and Capital Region residents to visit statejobs.ny.gov and the new Center for Careers in Government. With certain civil service exams waived and several open positions, the time has never been better for prospective state workers to enter the workforce and public service. New York State is hiring, and we’re working to ensure that more and more New Yorkers from a wide swathe of backgrounds have the opportunity to begin a meaningful career in public service. I commend Governor Hochul, Commissioner Reardon, and Commissioner Hogues for investing in the State workforce of tomorrow.”

Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato said, “I believe the most rewarding career is in public service — and through the new Centers for Careers in Government, New Yorkers throughout our State will be able to more easily apply and obtain that opportunity. I applaud the work of our Governor and thank Commissioner Hogues and Commissioner Reardon for their partnership and dedication to getting more New Yorkers into our public workforce.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, "As we look for ways to create a stronger New Yorker, we must build an economy that works for everyone and provides families with good middle class jobs. Careers in state government are reliable, offer good benefits, and best of all, provide vital services to the people of New York. As Chair of Labor, I encourage New Yorkers to seize upon this opportunity by visiting one of the Centers for Careers in Government, located at Department of Labor Career Centers throughout the State."

To learn more about working for the State of New York and how to take the next step in pursuing a rewarding career in public service, please visit the Department of Civil Service website and follow the Department on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

New Yorkers in search of careers are also encouraged to take advantage of NYSDOL’s many no-cost services, including the newly expanded Virtual Career Center, which utilizes cutting-edge technology to help connect New Yorkers to thousands of available job opportunities across New York State. Job seekers are encouraged to check out the New York State Job Bank, Part-Time Hiring Opportunities Job Bank, and NY Seasonal Jobs to browse available statewide jobs. New Yorkers can also check out our Career Center Events and Recruitments Calendar to sign up for Virtual Workshops and Virtual Career Fairs.