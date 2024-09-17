Submit Release
Horsethief Reservoir reopens for day use

Fish and Game is reopening Horsethief Campground to day use immediately, after regional staff were informed that fire crews no longer have a need to use the campground. The campground will remain closed to overnight camping for the remainder of the season. 

With the day use closure lifted, anglers should also be aware that Horsethief Reservoir will be receiving 7,500 catchable (12-inch) rainbow trout in September.

Fish and Game staff previously closed Horsethief Campground to day use and overnight camping on Aug. 16 the request of fire operations personnel, as firefighters worked to protect the area from the Snag Fire.

