DOCUmation Appoints Doug Vroegh as Vice President of Operations

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOCUmation , a leading provider of office technology and managed IT services across Texas, is excited to announce the appointment of Doug Vroegh as Vice President of Operations. Vroegh, who previously served as Regional CFO for Xerox Southwest (formerly Dahill), brings a wealth of financial and operational expertise to this role.In his new position, Vroegh will leverage his extensive industry experience to enhance operational efficiencies and support DOCUmation’s growth. His strategic approach will focus on optimizing internal processes, strengthening cross-functional collaboration, and building valuable relationships. “My role is to enable our internal teams to succeed and to foster value-driven relationships with external stakeholders that align with DOCUmation’s long-term objectives,” Vroegh said.Vroegh’s unique blend of financial acumen and operational insight positions him to contribute significantly to DOCUmation’s success. His background as a regional CFO equips him to assess business decisions through both operational and financial lenses, ensuring strategies are both sound and effective.Outside of work, Vroegh is actively involved in his community. He and his wife Danielle are proud parents of two children. His interests include weightlifting, golf, and supporting his favorite baseball teams—the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers. Additionally, Vroegh serves as treasurer of his neighborhood HOA and volunteers with the children’s ministry his local church.

DOCUmation: 30-years of History

