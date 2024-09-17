Abey Token Now Available on MEXC

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Abey Foundation is excited to announce that the Abey token is now live for trading on the MEXC cryptocurrency exchange starting from 14:00 UTC on Sep 18, 2024. This listing is a major milestone in expanding our global reach, improving accessibility, and enhancing our growing community.Listing on MEXC opens up new opportunities for users worldwide, making it easier to engage with our innovative blockchain ecosystem. We’re also advancing inter-app features within the Abey blockchain, aiming to deliver a more seamless and interactive user experience.We are thrilled to anticipate more innovative projects joining our ecosystem. Developers are encouraged to explore our grants and ecosystem opportunities.We also invite our community and new users to discover the trading options on MEXC and stay tuned for updates on our upcoming features.About MEXCMEXC is a top-11 global digital asset trading platform, providing real-time services for various digital assets. With a mission to drive innovation in the blockchain industry, MEXC offers a secure, professional, and user-friendly trading experience to users worldwide.For more information, visit mexc.com.About AbeyBuilt for DeFi, GameFi, Metaverse projects and more, Abey is an EVM-compatible L1 with no downtime since its launch in 2018. Its unique inter-app feature promotes greater engagement among Abey builders and users, enabling them to accumulate potential benefits from utilizing different apps within the Abey ecosystem.To apply for a grant or read more, visit abey.com.

