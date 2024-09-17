The Summer 2024 Newsletter is Available!
The Summer Newsletter has arrived!
This edition will cover topics ranging from home inspections to video lottery establishments and much more. We spotlight our online and convenient options that allow our customers to interact with us electronically, keeping them out of line, as well dive into all the publications and resources DOR has to offer.
Read all about it in the Summer 2024 Newsletter.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.