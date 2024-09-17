Synchrogistics Unveils Redesigned Website for Enhanced Customer Experience

Synchrogistics, a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synchrogistics, a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. The new website reflects the growth and evolution of Synchrogistics as a company, offering customers an enhanced, user-friendly experience with easy access to information and services.The new website was created in-house by our Marketing Specialist, Makayla Perkins. "As we continue to grow as a business, we wanted to create a website that serves as a comprehensive resource for our customers," said Perkins.Key features of the new website include:- Claims Submission Process: A streamlined, 10-step process for customers to submit claims quickly and efficiently.- Customer Portal & Carrier Setup: Easy access to the customer portal and carrier setup form, providing convenience for both new and returning users.- Quote & Consultation Forms: Newly added forms allow customers to request quotes and consultations, helping the company understand users' needs and offer tailored solutions.- Specialized Solutions Page: Dedicated to unique, custom-tailored logistics solutions, highlighting their ongoing commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our clients.Bill Jackson, Founder of Synchrogistics, stated, "Despite the tough economic environment, Synchrogistics has continued to grow our customer base. Our new website gives our customers, prospective customers, and potential employees access to our customized portal, job openings, case studies, and our freight blog."The company is also excited to share that additional features are currently in development, ensuring their website remains a valuable tool as they continue to grow alongside their customers' needs. "In the coming months, we will unveil our Synchrogistics LTL Claims Index, which we believe will finally help customers understand where their claims experience stacks up compared to the industry," said Jackson.About SynchrogisticsSynchrogistics is a Raleigh, NC-based third-party logistics provider, offering innovative and cost-effective transportation and logistics solutions. With a commitment to transparency, efficiency, and customer success, Synchrogistics continues to grow and adapt to meet the changing needs of the logistics industry. To learn more about their services and new website, please visit www.synchrogistics.com

