Coronado Dentist Offers Dental Care For Active Duty Military & Their Families

CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Keckley, DMD, a trusted dentist in Coronado , is proud to announce that his practice is offering comprehensive dental care for active duty military personnel and their families through the Active Duty Dental Plan (ADDP). As a military- and veteran-friendly practice, Dr. Keckley and his team are dedicated to providing exceptional dental care tailored to the unique needs of service members and their loved ones.The ADDP is a Department of Defense program that ensures active duty military personnel receive necessary dental care, both routine and emergency, at no out-of-pocket cost when referred by a military treatment facility or approved for civilian dental care. Dr. Keckley notes that this can cut down on the often lengthy wait times associated with traditional military dental treatment facilities. His practice, Coronado Classic Dentistry, is an authorized provider under the ADDP, ensuring seamless access to dental care for military families stationed in the area.Commitment to Military Dental HealthDr. Keckley, who has a long-standing connection with the military community as a veteran of the Marine Corps, understands the importance of accessible, high-quality dental care for active duty members who may be facing deployments, relocations, and other service-related demands. His practice offers a full range of dental services, including routine cleanings and exams, as well as specialized treatments like dental implants and cosmetic dentistry services, ensuring that military members can maintain their oral health without interruption.“We are honored to serve those who serve our country,” said Dr. Keckley. “By participating in the Active Duty Dental Plan, we can offer dental care that fits the demanding schedules and unique circumstances of our active duty patients. It’s our way of giving back to the military community and ensuring their dental health is one less thing they need to worry about.”Convenient Care for FamiliesIn addition to providing care for active duty military personnel, Dr. Keckley’s office also welcomes their families, who are also often on military dental insurance. His practice offers flexible appointment scheduling and is equipped with the latest dental technology, allowing for efficient and effective treatments for patients of all ages.About Jason Keckley, DMDDr. Jason Keckley is a former U.S. Marine who earned a BS from San Diego State University in 2008 and a Doctorate of Dental Medicine from Midwestern University in 2012. He specializes in a variety of dental procedures, including sedation dentistry, CERECsame-day crowns, implant dentistry, and clear aligner orthodontics. Dr. Keckley remains active in the dental community through memberships in the American Dental Association, the San Diego County Dental Society, and the California Dental Association. He is available for interview upon request.For more information, please visit dentistcoronado.com and facebook.com/dentistcoronado.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.dentistcoronado.com/practice-news/coronado-dentist-offers-dental-care-for-active-duty-military-their-families/ ###Coronado Classic Dentistry1315 Ynez PlaceCoronado, California 92118(619) 435-9191Rosemont Media

