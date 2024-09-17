DAMREV and NCASA Partner to Drive Financial Inclusion through Tokenized Real-World Assets (RWAs)

DAMREV and NCASA partner to democratize access to Africa's rich natural resources through blockchain-based tokenization, empowering 1.6 million members.

We believe that tokenization will open doors for our members, empowering them to invest in Africa’s wealth and build a more financially inclusive future for all.” — Bongani Letshabo - CEO of NCASA

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAMREV , a global leader in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, and the National Co-Operatives Association of South Africa ( NCASA ) are excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership aimed at providing financial inclusion to NCASA’s 1.6 million members. The partnership will leverage DAMREV's expertise in tokenization to democratize access to high-value, real-world assets such as copper, gold, chrome, titanium, iron ore, real estate, and diamonds. This initiative is focused on empowering cooperative members by giving them access to opportunities traditionally reserved for institutional investors.Empowering Through Financial Inclusion:At the heart of this partnership is a shared vision of uplifting underserved communities and creating an inclusive financial ecosystem. By tokenizing real-world assets, DAMREV and NCASA aim to break down barriers to entry and democratize access to valuable assets, making them available to a broader audience. This partnership aligns with NCASA's long-standing mission to support and uplift Co-Operatives in South Africa and across the continent by fostering economic empowerment and improving social mobility.“We are thrilled to collaborate with NCASA to make meaningful strides in financial inclusion,” said Duane Herholdt, CEO of DAMREV. “Through tokenization, we can offer members of NCASA access to secure, verified, and profitable assets that were previously out of reach. This initiative is about making the world of finance more equitable.”Tokenized Assets: Bringing the Power of African Resources to All:The core of this initiative lies in Real-World Asset tokenization—a process that converts physical assets into digital tokens on the blockchain. These tokens represent ownership or rights to a specific real-world asset, enabling fractional ownership and a higher level of liquidity. The assets being tokenized under this partnership include some of Africa’s most valuable natural resources, sourced from mines in countries such as South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.The RWAs available for tokenization span multiple industries, including:• Copper – A critical component in electric vehicles, renewable energy technologies, and infrastructure, copper is essential for sustainable development.• Gold – As a time-tested store of value, tokenized gold allows cooperative members to invest in a stable and historically appreciated asset.• Chrome and Titanium – Widely used in industrial applications, these metals are in high demand and represent a solid investment opportunity.• Iron Ore – Tokenized iron ore provides exposure to one of the world’s most abundant and essential raw materials for steelmaking.• Diamonds – Africa is a global leader in diamond production, and the tokenization of diamonds offers members the ability to invest in a high-value, rare commodity.• Real Estate – Tokenized real estate opens doors for cooperative members to participate in the property market, a historically secure and appreciating asset class.These assets are not only valuable but also play a pivotal role in Africa's economic landscape, contributing to the continent's growth and development. By leveraging these assets, the partnership between DAMREV and NCASA is enabling members to participate in the ownership and investment of Africa's rich resources through blockchain technology.Upliftment and Democratization Through Tokenization:Tokenization is reshaping the way people think about investments. It offers individuals the chance to own a fraction of an asset, thereby lowering the financial barriers typically associated with high-value investments. The democratization of these assets is key to the vision shared by both DAMREV and NCASA. By bringing these opportunities to the cooperative members, the partnership aims to ensure that all individuals, regardless of economic background, have a stake in Africa’s wealth.“The democratization of real-world assets through tokenization represents a significant step towards financial inclusion,” said Bongani Letshabo, CEO of NCASA. “We believe that our members, who are often excluded from traditional financial systems, will greatly benefit from the accessibility and transparency offered by blockchain technology. This is an opportunity for economic upliftment that will have a lasting impact on our communities.”Driving Impact in AfricaThe focus on African-sourced assets is not coincidental. Africa is home to some of the world’s most abundant natural resources, and this partnership underscores the importance of ensuring that the continent’s people benefit directly from their own wealth. Tokenization of these assets provides a more transparent, secure, and efficient way for cooperative members to access and invest in the riches of their own land.This initiative also serves as a model for the future of finance in Africa, where blockchain and tokenization can be leveraged to create inclusive, secure, and scalable financial solutions. By integrating traditional industries like mining with cutting-edge technology, DAMREV and NCASA are positioning Africa at the forefront of global financial innovation.Security and Transparency with Blockchain:Blockchain technology plays a vital role in ensuring the security and transparency of these tokenized assets. The entire tokenization process is carried out on a secure, immutable ledger, ensuring that every transaction is recorded and cannot be altered. This provides NCASA members with confidence in their investments and guarantees that their assets are fully backed by physical resources.DAMREV has already established a reputation for transparency and accountability in the tokenization space. The company’s blockchain infrastructure offers real-time auditability and ensures that token holders can verify the existence and value of the assets they own at any time.Looking AheadThe partnership between DAMREV and NCASA is just the beginning of what promises to be a long-term strategy for financial inclusion and economic empowerment in Africa. By leveraging Africa's wealth of resources and combining it with blockchain technology, DAMREV and NCASA are creating a sustainable model for cooperative members to participate in the financial markets and secure their financial futures.As this partnership evolves, both DAMREV and NCASA will continue to explore innovative ways to expand access to real-world asset investments and provide ongoing support to cooperative members. The initiative marks a new era of financial inclusion and economic democratization for the continent.Recognition and Future Projects:DAMREV stands out in the fintech arena, recently honoured as the Best African Business Tokenization Company of 2023 and the recipient of the prestigious Innovation & Excellence Award 2024 for Real World Asset (RWA) Tokenization Company of the Year in South Africa. These accolades underscore DAMREV's substantial contribution to Africa's economic progress and its dedication to driving sustainable growth through cutting-edge financial technologies.Currently, DAMREV is initiating ambitious projects across various sectors, including the tokenization of commodities and real estate. These ventures reflect DAMREV's commitment to fortifying economies through innovative asset management solutions. By creating a tokenized framework for these essential assets, DAMREV is poised to transform market transparency and efficiency, thereby paving new paths for investment and economic stability.Strategic Focus and Financial Inclusion:DAMREV's strategic emphasis on select sectors and asset classes showcases its commitment to pioneering in the digital asset management arena, coupled with a relentless pursuit of innovation through research and development (R&D). By aligning its expertise and technological capabilities with the unique demands of various industries, DAMREV not only fortifies its standing but also pushes the envelope of what’s possible in the realm of digital assets.Financial inclusion is a cornerstone of DAMREV’s mission. By democratizing access to investment opportunities through tokenization, DAMREV empowers individuals and businesses across Africa and beyond. This approach fosters a more inclusive financial ecosystem, providing unprecedented access to valuable assets for a broader range of investors.At DAMREV, collaboration with a network of trusted partners is integral to the company's pursuit of excellence. These partnerships help provide secure, transparent, and efficient tokenization solutions to clients worldwide. Together, DAMREV and its partners are shaping the future of asset management.About NCASA:The National Co-Operatives Association of South Africa (NCASA) is the leading authority and unifying body for Co-Operatives across the nation. Established in 1996, NCASA has been instrumental in transforming the Co-Operative landscape in South Africa, advocating for policy changes, and supporting the growth of Co-Operatives in various social, economic, and cultural sectors. As the apex federation, NCASA represents all forms of Co-Operatives, ensuring their collective voice is heard at both national and international levels. Our mission is to empower Co-Operatives through strategic support, education, and advocacy, enabling them to drive economic transformation and social development. By fostering collaboration and providing essential resources, NCASA plays a crucial role in building a prosperous and inclusive economy that benefits all South Africans.For more information visit ncasa.org.zaAbout DAMREV:DAMREV is Africa's leading Real World Asset (RWA) Tokenization company, specializing in transforming traditional assets into digital tokens using the Stellar Blockchain. As a forefront FinTech service provider, DAMREV focuses on ISO 20022 Blockchain Tokenization and Smart Contract Development. The company excels in Security Token Offerings (STOs), bridging the gap between conventional industries and cutting-edge technology. DAMREV's mission is to create more inclusive, efficient, and transparent investment opportunities.For more information, visit www.damrev.com

