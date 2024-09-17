Castify.ai and MediaMelon Transform CTV/OTT Monetization with AI-Driven Analytics and Contextual Curation Exchange

Castify.ai and MediaMelon Team Up to elevate CTV/OTT ad monetization and build AI-driven Contextual Curation Exchange for enhanced targeting

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castify.ai and MediaMelon Team Up to Transform CTV and OTT Ad Monetization with AI-Driven Data Analytics and New Contextual Curation ExchangeCastify.ai, a prominent OTT content distribution and monetization platform, and MediaMelon, a leading video streaming analytics company, are pleased to announce a new partnership focused on improving CTV and OTT ad monetization. This collaboration will leverage AI and sophisticated data analytics to provide enhanced opportunities for ad buyers, ad sellers and content owners.The partnership will integrate Castify's superior access to first party data from its owned and managed OTT assets, with MediaMelon's SmartSight technology’s ability to identify and target curated audiences. The collaboration aims to enhance ad targeting and monetization capabilities and will enable advertisers to reach potential customers more effectively, and enable content owners & publishers to maximize their ad revenue.Gal Turjeman, CEO of Castify.ai, shared, “The CTV market is becoming increasingly sophisticated, and merely serving ads is no longer sufficient. At Castify.ai, we've been leveraging our first-party data to deliver the right ad to the right viewer at the right time. Our partnership with MediaMelon will enhance our ability to provide even more precise audience segments with advanced accuracy. Additionally, we are excited to soon launch our curation platform, which will offer our demand partners—DSPs and media agencies—comprehensive access to all CTV content and customized audience segments tailored to their specific needs.”Kumar Subramanian, CEO of MediaMelon, added that, “MediaMelon’s goal is to unlock the value of the first-party data owned by CTV/OTT publishers, by creating various views of their audiences and developing actionable segments that can deliver relevant audiences for brands/agencies and greater revenue for publishers. Together with Castify.ai, we bring to market these solutions to hundreds of publishers”.Key Highlights of the Partnership:Enhanced Ad Targeting and CPM: MediaMelon's SmartSight will augment Castify.ai’s curation platform by combining content and context signals, leading to more precise ad targeting and improved cost-per-thousand impressions (CPM).Advanced Audience Segmentation: The integration will enable advanced segmentation across all audiences in a privacy-safe manner, ensuring that advertisers can reach their target demographics with unmatched accuracy.Optimized Playback Experience: MediaMelon’s technology will contribute to enhanced playback experiences and engagement, maximizing available inventory for ad sales.AI-Based Contextual Curated Exchange: Set to launch in Q1-2025, the new AI-driven exchange will provide buyers and sellers with access to a dynamic range of targeted audiences, further driving the effectiveness of ad campaigns.The partnership between Castify.ai and MediaMelon marks a significant milestone in the evolution of ad monetization, promising to deliver innovative solutions and unparalleled value to the advertising industry.About Castify.ai: Castify.ai is a global leader in content distribution and monetization, specializing in the OTT space. With over 200 owned and operated assets and more than 100 partnerships with OTT publishers, Castify.ai’s smart inventory curation platform offers media agencies and demand-side platforms (DSPs) efficient ways to segment and acquire OTT inventory based on its extensive first-party data.About MediaMelon: MediaMelon is a leading QoE and QoS analytics platform designed to empower video-first businesses, including OTT platforms, broadcasters, and media companies to deliver exceptional streaming experiences. Through its SmartSight platform, MediaMelon provides actionable insights into video streaming, advertising performance, subscriber and content, and application analytics, helping companies boost viewer engagement, drive business growth, maximize ad revenue, and ensure seamless streaming.For further information, please contact:Castify.ai: https://castify.ai , email audiences@castify.aiMediaMelon: https://www.mediamelon.com , email sales@mediamelon.com

