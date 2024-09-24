Rickmers Holding AG Bonds

HAMBURG, GERMANY, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report by the Representative of the Bond Holders is available.

The Representative surveys the ongoing legal struggle between the Trustee in Bancruptcy on the one hand and members of the Rickmers family and various companies on the other hand.

The challenge on the grounds of bias against one judge was succesful in front of the Hamburgische Oberlandesgericht, the Hamburg Court of Appeal. This decision which had been communicated in the first report by the Representative has now been challenge. This is further described in the new report.

Further it is announced that another report will follow shortly since the court hearing regarding the challenge of the election of the representative is scheduled for October 2d.

