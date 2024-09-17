Nautilus Biotechnology Appoints Mass Spectrometry Leader Ken Suzuki as Chief Marketing Officer

Industry veteran brings multidisciplinary expertise leading Mass Spectrometry division at Agilent Technologies to a company building a platform to power next-generation proteomics





SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for comprehensively quantifying the proteome, today announced the appointment of Kentaro (Ken) Suzuki as Chief Marketing Officer.

Mr. Suzuki joins Nautilus after 25 years in product and marketing leadership roles at Agilent Technologies, most recently serving as Vice President and General Manager of Agilent’s Mass Spectrometry division. He has held numerous leadership positions at Agilent, including in the Strategic Program Office and Certified Pre-Owned Instruments, CrossLab Services and Support, and Spectroscopy.

“Ken is an exciting and timely addition to our executive team here at Nautilus and I could not be more excited about working closely with him to get our platform into the hands of researchers around the world,” said Sujal Patel, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nautilus. “Ken is a seasoned, deeply strategic leader who has driven numerous cutting-edge advances in the field of proteomics. He will provide critical expertise as we prepare to bring our Proteome Analysis Platform to market for use by mass spectrometry users and broader researchers alike.”

Mr. Suzuki’s track record in the life sciences and technology sector spans nearly three decades of innovation across marketing, product, finance, and research and development. Previously, he held roles in application and sales at Takeda Pharmaceuticals in Tokyo, Japan, and in finance at Hewlett-Packard (HP) before contributing to the founding of Agilent. Mr. Suzuki received his M.B.A. from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, and his B.S. in Biological Engineering from Cornell University.

“As proteomics rapidly and rightfully gains recognition as the next frontier of biology that will revolutionize how we treat and manage disease, our industry will need next-generation technologies that complement our established methods,” said Ken Suzuki. “After years working to improve traditional methods of characterizing the proteome, I’m excited to extend beyond the scope of mass spectrometry and join Nautilus in pioneering a novel platform that holds the potential to unlock the proteome at full-scale.”

He will be based in Nautilus’ research and development headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle and its research and development headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio .

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Nautilus’ expectations regarding the company’s business operations, financial performance and results of operations; expectations with respect to any revenue timing or projections, expectations with respect to the development required for and the timing of the launch of Nautilus’ product platform and full commercial availability, the functionality and performance of Nautilus’ product platform, its potential impact on providing proteome access, pharmaceutical development and drug discovery, expanding research horizons, and enabling scientific explorations and discovery, and the present and future capabilities and limitations of emerging proteomics technologies. These statements are based on numerous assumptions concerning the development of Nautilus’ products, target markets, and other current and emerging proteomics technologies, and involve substantial risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the accuracy of Nautilus’ assumptions and its ability to achieve the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include (without limitation) the following: Nautilus’ product platform is not yet commercially available and remains subject to significant scientific and technical development, which is inherently challenging and difficult to predict, particularly with respect to highly novel and complex products such as those being developed by Nautilus. Even if our development efforts are successful, our product platform will require substantial validation of its functionality and utility in life science research. In the course of Nautilus’ scientific and technical development and associated product validation and commercialization, we may experience material delays as a result of unanticipated events. We cannot provide any guarantee or assurance with respect to the outcome of our development, collaboration, and commercialization initiatives or with respect to their associated timelines. For a more detailed description of additional risks and uncertainties facing Nautilus and its development efforts, investors should refer to the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Nautilus disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact

press@nautilus.bio

Investor Contact

investorrelations@nautilus.bio

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c31047a4-8653-4881-855a-6dfc6983c8ba

Ken Suzuki Ken Suzuki named as Chief Marketing Officer of Nautilus.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.