Vision Care Market Size to Hit USD 93.9 Billion in 2032 | Grow CAGR by 3%

USA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐•๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ: ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ— ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐•๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ๐•๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ๐’๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ:โ— The global vision care market size reached USD 71.6 Billion in 2023.โ— The market is expected to reach USD 93.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3% during 2024-2032.โ— North America leads the market, accounting for the largest vision care market share.โ— Glass lenses account for the majority of the market share in the product type segment due to their durability and high optical clarity.ยโ— Retail store holds the largest share in the vision care industry.โ— The rise in the number of individuals with vision impairments, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia, is a primary driver of the vision โ— care market.โ— Technological advancements in vision correction technologies are reshaping the vision care market.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š ๐ฌ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vision-care-market/requestsample ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:โ— ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐„๐ฒ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌThe rising number of individuals with vision impairments, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia, is impelling the growth of the market. Lifestyle changes, including increased screen time and prolonged exposure to digital devices, contribute significantly to eye strain and related conditions. As a result, the demand for corrective eyewear, contact lenses, and vision therapy is increasing. This growth is particularly evident in younger populations, where myopia is becoming more prevalent due to academic pressures and frequent digital device usage. The aging population also adds to this trend, with more cases of presbyopia and cataracts, catalyzing the demand for specialized vision care products.โ— ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐•๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งInnovation in vision correction technologies is another major driver of the market. Advancements in laser surgery techniques, like laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK) and photorefractive keratectomyย (PRK), offer permanent solutions to refractive errors, reducing the dependency on glasses and contact lenses. Additionally, the introduction of smart lenses, such as those that can adjust focus or monitor intraocular pressure, represents significant progress in addressing complex vision problems. These innovations are making vision correction more accessible and appealing, leading to increased adoption of surgical procedures and technologically advanced lenses. The development of such technologies are supporting the market growth by attracting individuals looking for convenience and improved outcomes.โ— ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐€๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐•๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌGovernments and non-profit organizations are increasingly focusing on eye health awareness, which has resulted in better outreach programs and wider access to vision care services. In regions with limited access to healthcare, initiatives to provide affordable eye care and screening have significantly improved early detection of eye disorders. Moreover, public health campaigns encourage routine eye exams, helping to address preventable vision impairments. These efforts are contributing to a growing demand for corrective eyewear, vision therapy, and related services. The expansion of telemedicine in vision care also plays a role, providing virtual consultations and easier access to care for remote populations.๐€๐ฌ๐ค ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=846&flag=C ๐•๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:Breakup By Product Type:โ— Glass Lensesโ— Contact Lensesโ— Intraocular Lensesโ— Contact Solutionsโ— LASIK Equipmentโ— Artificial TearsGlass lenses represent the largest segment due to their durability, high optical clarity, and growing consumer preference for advanced lens technologies.๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ค๐ฎ๐ฉ ๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ:โ— Retail Storesโ— Online Storesโ— Clinicsโ— HospitalsRetail store holds the biggest market share as they offer personalized services, immediate product availability, and trusted brand options for consumers.๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ค๐ฎ๐ฉ ๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:โ— North America (United States, Canada)โ— Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)โ— Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)โ— Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)โ— Middle East and AfricaNorth America's dominance in the vision care market is attributed to high healthcare expenditure and widespread access to advanced eye care services.๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐•๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:The vision care market research report outlines a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, offering in-depth profiles of major companies. Some of the key players in the market are:โ— Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.โ— CooperVision, Inc. (Cooper Companies, Inc.)โ— Bausch Health Companies, Inc.โ— Essilor Internationalโ— Novartis International AG๐ˆ๐Ÿ ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ ๐ซ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ฒ ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ข๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ง๐จ๐ญ ๐œ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ, ๐ฐ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐š๐ฆ๐ž ๐š๐ฌ ๐š ๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง.๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the worldโ€™s most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. 