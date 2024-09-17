Employment and Labour launches Labour Market Information System and research report on social protection, 18 Sept

The Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) Labour Market Policy unit plans to unveil two of its milestone achievements in the labour market monitoring space.

The Department in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), has developed the Labour Market Information System (LMIS.Stat) which is aimed at disseminating labour market information collected from different sources and bring it into one integrated portal.

The integrated portal is seen as a milestone in improving knowledge and data evidence policy decision in the South African labour market. It will provide the country to have a single labour market system that is in tune with international standards to provide timeously data in measuring Decent work and Sustainable Development Goals' indicators in the country.

The system will provide ease of access to statistics needed for planning and monitoring policy intervention amongst other data-relevant goals.

The launch will be held under the theme: “Accelerating data connection for better policy decision". The South African Department of Employment and Labour has been mandated to house this national LMI System project because of its key strategic responsibilities on the labour market issues in the country.

The country's launch follows other countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, such as Botswana and Namibia that have also adopted the implementation of the “Labour Market Observatories" to facilitate understanding of the regional labour market dynamics.

The DEL's research intervention to inform labour market policy direction to comprehensive social security planned to share findings and to discuss ways of carving informed interventions towards the protection of those not covered by social insurance nor by the Social Relief of Distress grant amongst other coverage gaps identified.

Media is invited.

The launch will take place as follows:

Date: 18 September 2024

Venue: Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre, 44 Viewpoint Road, Boksburg

Time: 08:30 – 14:00

Stakeholders interested in attending can contact: Ms A. Nkoana at Audrey.Nkoana@labour.gov.za and Ms A. Modisane at Agnes.Modisane@labour.gov.za. Their telephone contacts are (012) 309 4145/4420.

For more information, contact:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: Teboho.Thejane@labour.gov.za