Pole Star Global Expands Podium's Emissions Module to Deliver Enhanced Voyage Informatics

Pole Star Global announces the expansion of Podium's Emissions Module, helping to stay ahead of evolving regulations and future-proof emissions management.

Leveraging our integrations with major verifiers, DNV and Verifavia, you can quickly settle your EU ETS accounts on a voyage level or prepare for your annual EU and IMO DCS filing.” — Darin Keeter - VP of Shipping and Offshore at Pole Star Global

LONDON, CITY OF LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pole Star Global announces the expansion of Podium's Emissions Module, one of the many solutions offered by the Podium platform, designed to help stay ahead of evolving regulations and future-proof emissions management.With Podium’s updated and expanded Emissions Module, businesses can track and record greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, optimise voyages and ensure seamless reporting and compliance. Specifically, this tool is designed to help:Manage EU ETS Responsibility: Podium’s Emissions Module is a unified platform designed to standardise emission data and streamline stakeholder communication. As a central hub, Podium ensures consistent reporting and improved collaboration.Calculate EU Allowances (EUA): Track total emissions for each voyage and calculate EUA along with the amount due for any remaining emissions.Record Emissions from Alternative Fuel Types: Submit alternative fuel types in accordance with EU Regulation, and record emissions from each to incorporate into EUA calculations.Stay Compliant with Regulations and Frameworks (IMO DCS, EU MRV, UK MRV, CII, Sea Cargo Charter, and Poseidon Principles): Podium seamlessly integrates with leading verifiers such as DNV and Verifavia, enabling ship operators to manage key regulatory accounts on a voyage-by-voyage basis. Essentially, Podium serves as a single source of truth for emission tracking and reporting.Route Optimisation reduces Operational Costs: Podium’s Emissions Module provides insights into cost-effective options such as slow steaming and route optimisation, ensuring ships operate efficiently. For one voyage, these insights would save nearly $60,000 on a Europe to Asia voyage.Reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions: Receive pre-voyage briefings forecasting wind, sea conditions, and currents. Analyse fuel consumption, emissions, and potential cost savings to choose the most fuel-efficient routes.“Utilising Podium’s voyage optimisation feature, you can minimise your exposure to EU ETS and EUA’s by optimising for reduced consumption. Using our onboard interface, your vessels can report their emissions and other performance-related data, which is then monitored in our Emissions Module dashboards. Leveraging our integrations with major verifiers, DNV and Verifavia, you can quickly settle your EU ETS accounts on a voyage level or prepare for your annual EU and IMO DCS filing.” – Darin Keeter , Senior Vice President for Shipping and Offshore at Pole Star Global.Maximise Fleet Efficiency with Pole Star Global’s Cutting-Edge TechnologyPole Star Global is dedicated to safeguarding ships, crew, reputation, and investments by offering state-of-the-art solutions. Podium’s Emissions Module is one of Pole Star’s revolutionary tools that integrates crucial data from ships, shore, and environmental sources. It provides vital insights into emissions through customisable dashboards, real-time alerts, and detailed tracking and reporting.Pole Star Global’s Podium serves as the digital nerve centre for maritime operations. Powered by the cutting-edge, industry-leading DOMAIN engine, Podium unifies voyage monitoring, reporting, analysis, and optimisation into one flexible, user-friendly platform.With seamless integration at its core, Podium’s newly expanded Emissions Module is one solution designed to revolutionise emissions management, making it simpler and more efficient than ever before.Want to explore this further? Connect with a member of the Pole Star team today at sales@polestarglobal.com and discover how Podium’s expanded Emissions Module can help to navigate the future of maritime efficiency.

