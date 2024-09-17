Wearable Electrocardiography (ECG) Devices Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 14,837.2 Mn in 2021
The Global Wearable Electrocardiography (ECG) Devices Market is projected to grow at a remarkable rate, reaching US$ 58,071.9 Mn by 2027CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐄𝐂𝐆) 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is on a remarkable growth trajectory, with revenues expected to soar from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟒,𝟖𝟑𝟕.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓𝟖,𝟎𝟕𝟏.𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕. This significant increase represents a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟓.𝟓% during the forecast period of 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕.
Wearable ECG devices are revolutionizing cardiovascular health monitoring by offering continuous, real-time data that enhances early diagnosis and personalized treatment. The rapid growth in the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising awareness about heart health, and advancements in wearable technology. These devices provide patients and healthcare professionals with critical insights into heart rhythms, enabling prompt interventions and improved management of cardiac conditions.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐄𝐂𝐆) 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
Based on product, the smartwatch segment is expected to project the highest market share in the global wearable electrocardiography devices market during the forecast period owing to its high product penetration globally. Whereas, both smartwatch and pocket ECG monitor is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.
On the basis of brand, apple (series 4,5,6) is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for apple smartwatches for ECG monitoring. Whereas, Alivecor (kardialMobile6) and other market segments are expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to their low cost as compared to other brands available in the marketplace.
By frequency, the continuous segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to its rising demand. Moreover, the Adhoc segment is expected to project the highest CAGR in the marketplace over the forecast period.
In terms of end-user, individual users dominated the wearable electrocardiography devices market owing to the rising awareness regarding wearable ECG devices among individuals.
By region, the US is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the presence of major market players in the country. Whereas, China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing demand for these devices in the country.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐄𝐂𝐆) 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞
Apple Inc.,
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.,
Fitbit, Inc.,
AliveCor, Inc.,
Qardio, Inc.,
VivaLNK
among others.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐄𝐂𝐆) 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐄𝐂𝐆) 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
• Smartwatch
• Smart band
• Pocket ECG monitor
• ECG Patch
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐄𝐂𝐆) 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
• Apple (series 4,5,6)
• Samsung (galaxy watch 3, active 2)
• Fitbit (sense)
• Alivecor (kardialMobile6) and others
𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐄𝐂𝐆) 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
• Continuous
• Episodic
• Adhoc
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐄𝐂𝐆) 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
• Individual User
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Homecare
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐄𝐂𝐆) 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
• US
• Europe
• China
• Japan
• ROW
