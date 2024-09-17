Global Digital Therapeutics Market was Valued at US$ 5.66 Billion in 2023 | Astute Analytica
Digital Therapeutics Market is on a robust growth trajectory, with significant advancements in technology and increasing adoption driving the expansion.CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is experiencing unprecedented growth, having been valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓.𝟔𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑. According to the latest market analysis, this dynamic sector is anticipated to exceed 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟔.𝟒𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟑.𝟎% over the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
Digital therapeutics (DTx) are at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare by delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions through digital platforms. This surge in market value is driven by the increasing adoption of digital health solutions, advancements in technology, and a growing emphasis on personalized medicine. DTx offers innovative approaches to managing chronic diseases, mental health conditions, and other health challenges, thereby enhancing patient outcomes and optimizing healthcare delivery.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬
One prominent factor driving the global demand for digital therapeutics market is the dramatic rise in chronic diseases. The escalating prevalence of conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mental health disorders has created an urgent need for innovative and scalable treatment solutions. Digital therapeutics, offering evidence-based therapeutic interventions delivered through digital platforms, are at the forefront of addressing this challenge. The World Health Organization reports that non-communicable diseases (NCDs), primarily chronic diseases, account for 71% of all global deaths annually. Specifically, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, claiming 17.9 million lives each year. Diabetes prevalence has also soared, with an estimated 422 million people living with the condition globally, reflecting an increase from 108 million in 1980. Mental health conditions are not far behind, affecting 264 million individuals globally with depression alone.
The burden of chronic diseases extends beyond health implications. Thus, flourishing demand for digital therapeutics market. It also poses a significant economic challenge. The global economic impact of diabetes is estimated at $1.3 trillion, or 1.8% of the global gross domestic product (GDP). Similarly, mental health conditions are projected to drain $16 trillion from the global economy by 2030. These figures highlight not only the scale of the health crisis but also the economic imperative to find effective treatment strategies. Digital therapeutics emerge as a powerful solution in this context. By leveraging technology, they can provide personalized treatment, improve patient engagement, and reduce healthcare costs. Adoption has been further accelerated by COVID-19 which highlighted how important remote care services were needed. A report by Astute Analytica, predicts that by 2025, digital therapeutics will have increased from having just over 34 million users to more than double.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝:
• 2MORROW, Inc.
• Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.
• Click Therapeutics, Inc.
• Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.)
• Happify, Inc.
• Kaia Health
• Livongo Health, Inc.
• Medtronic Plc.
• Omada Health, Inc.
• Pear Therapeutics, Inc.
• Proteus Digital Health, Inc.
• Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health)
• Voluntis, Inc.
• Welldoc, Inc.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 (𝐃𝐓𝐱) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:
• Hardware
• Software
• Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• Preventive Applications
o Prediabetes
o Obesity
o Nutrition
o Lifestyle Management
o Others
• Treatment/Care-related Applications
o Diabetes
o CNS Disorders
o Mental Health Disorder
o Other CNS Disorders
o Chronic Respiratory Disorders
o Musculoskeletal Disorders
o Cardiovascular Diseases
o Smoking Cessation
o Medication Adherence
o Gastrointestinal Disorders
o Substance Use & Addiction Management
o Rehabilitation & Patient Care
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:
• Business-to-business (B2B)
o Employer
o Healthcare Provider
o Payers
o Pharmaceutical Companies
o Others
• Business-to-consumer (B2C)
o Patient
o Caregiver
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
o The UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Poland
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐀)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
