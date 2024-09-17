Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa leads South Africa’s participation at IAEA 68th General Conference in Vienna, 16 to 17 Sept

Dr, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the Minister of Energy and Electricity of the Republic of South Africa will on 16 -17 September 2024, lead South Africa’s participation at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) 68th General Conference in Vienna, Austria.

The IAEA is an international organization established in 1957 as an autonomous body within the United Nations system that promotes the peaceful use of nuclear energy and technology while preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The IAEA General Conference is an annual gathering of Member States that serves as the highest decision-making body of the IAEA, shaping the global nuclear agenda, promoting the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and fostering international cooperation in nuclear technology and applications.

South Africa’s participation, led by Minister Ramokgopa is in-line with South Africa’s position as one of the 35 IAEA’s board members and importantly underscores government’s commitment and endeavor towards safe, reliable and sustainable energy security and sovereignty.

Minister Ramokgopa will deliver South Africa’s National Statement at the Conference’s General Debate, highlighting aspects of the South African Nuclear programme.

The address will be live-streamed via the IAEA link as follows:

Date: 16 September 2024

Time: 17:30 (CAT)

Link: https://www.youtube.com/live/2nFb-t6q4RE

The Minister will also engage in bilateral meetings and discussions with key stakeholders to foster strategic collaboration on nuclear energy projects, technology transfer, and research initiatives that can benefit South Africa's nuclear agenda.

South Africa’s delegation to this year’s IAEA conference also includes executive/senior representatives from the National Nuclear Regulator, National Radioactive Waste Disposal Institute, Eskom, South African Nuclear Energy Corporation and the National Meteorology Institute of South Africa.

Media Enquires:

Tsakane Khambane

Cell: +27 82 084 5566