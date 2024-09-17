CREST Boosts Global Cyber Capacity with launch of CREST CAMP

CREST launches CREST CAMP, funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The programme will run in Armenia, Bahrain, Georgia, Ghana, Kenya, Lithuania, Malaysia, Thailand, Oman and Philippines from September 2024 to March 2025, aiming to boost cyber security maturity and emphasise the private sector's critical role in national security.

CREST, the global not-for-profit body supporting the cyber security industry, is intensifying its efforts to drive professionalisation and growth among cyber security service providers worldwide. With the launch of CREST’s Cyber Accelerated Maturity Programme (CREST CAMP), a pioneering initiative with UK FCDO funding for the first cohort, CREST is taking a more active role in fast-tracking the maturity and development of companies in regions that have identified the need to improve the capability of their cyber security ecosystem. This initiative is a cornerstone of CREST’s commitment to global cyber security capacity building, enhancing security for all nations.

CREST CAMP embodies CREST's mission to actively support companies in their journey toward professionalisation by providing targeted mentoring, training, and guidance through the stages of the CREST Accreditation Pathway towards full membership and accreditation. Through strategic partnerships, CREST is setting new standards for growth and sustainability within the cyber security ecosystems of participating regions.

This initiative reflects a significant shift in development funding priorities. Traditionally, the majority of cyber security capacity building grants have been directed toward government agencies and their staff. This is strategically key but it does mean there is more we can do in the private sector given its critical role in the broader security landscape. CREST CAMP addresses this gap by acknowledging that the private sector is also key to safeguarding national security. Governments increasingly rely on private sector expertise to address resource shortfalls, while the rest of society and the economy depend on high-quality private sector cyber security service providers to function securely.

The donor for the inaugural CREST CAMP is the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), through the Integrated Security Fund which has awarded a grant to CREST. The FCDO is committed to building new security partnerships overseas that are the foundation for security at home. This funding will allow CREST to pilot the programme in collaboration with national cyber security authorities from Armenia, Bahrain, Georgia, Ghana, Kenya, Lithuania, Malaysia, Thailand, Oman and the Philippines from September 2024 to March 2025. This is expected to be the first of several investments in CREST CAMP as development agencies, multi-lateral banks, and philanthropists are recognising the pivotal role that private cyber companies play in safeguarding not only government infrastructure but also critical national infrastructure (CNI) and broader societal needs.

The CREST CAMP initiative officially launched to an international audience at the Wilton Park Dialogue on ‘Securing Technology: Sustaining a High Quality Cyber Security Workforce event’ on September 17, 2024, This launch underscores CREST’s expanding role on the global stage, working actively to support the development of sustainable cyber ecosystems and ensuring that companies across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia have access to the mentorship and resources they need to professionalise and grow.

A key element of CREST CAMP is collaboration, drawing on the strength of a global network of CREST accredited member companies, training providers, and academic partners. Through these partnerships, CREST actively works to improve cyber security standards. The current and future cohorts of CREST CAMP will involve national cyber security authorities, and a select group of cyber security service providers who will receive intensive mentoring from one of CREST’s 380+ established member companies. This mentorship will guide them through their professional growth journey, helping them attain accreditation, grow their local customer base and ultimately to export their services with the confidence associated with the internationally recognised badge of a CREST member company.

Additionally, CREST CAMP will help build affordable, high-quality training provision by supporting up to eight training providers with CREST materials and train-the-trainer support. This initiative aims to build sustainable training infrastructures within participating countries, ensuring that local prices and local needs are met while strengthening the global cyber workforce. To kick-start this initiative, a selection of employees from CREST CAMP companies will be funded to receive training from the newly supported providers.

For CREST member companies, mentoring through CREST CAMP offers an opportunity to help shape the future of the global cyber ecosystem, establish long-term partnerships, and support countries in the earlier stages of standard-setting and regulation. Mentoring companies will, for example, offer intensive support to beneficiary companies to deepen their understanding of methodology, policy, or skills gaps, help them make initial enhancements, and create a thorough gap closure plan.

CREST CAMP is expanding the reach of cyber security capacity building, acknowledging that sustainable development and security requires high-quality cybersecurity providers throughout society. This programme represents a crucial step in ensuring that all parts of the global economy, from government agencies to private enterprises, can access the expertise needed to protect against evolving cyber threats.

CREST CEO Nick Benson said:

“We are delighted to launch CREST CAMP, which is part of our increasing role supporting companies globally on their journey of professionalisation and growth. CREST’s active work in global capacity building is essential for those companies that need more support and guidance. Thank you to the FCDO for supporting CREST CAMP and recognising the importance of the private sector in developing a country’s cyber resilience and better securing Critical National Infrastructure.

“CREST member companies around the world, as mentors and examples of what good looks like, will play an important part in this crucial work. In today’s increasingly interconnected global market we must look beyond our own national borders to do the hard work that makes us all safer from cyber threats.”

The launch of CREST CAMP is an example of CREST’s ongoing commitment to the development of the global cyber security industry and follows its pledge of support for the Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building (GC3B)’s Accra Call for Cyber Resilient Development last year. As part of its pledge, CREST launched a 50% discount on membership and accreditation fees for companies in lower-middle and low income countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.