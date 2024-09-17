Global Wireless Electrocardiography Market Projected to Reach US$ 2,295.7 Million by 2027 | Astute Analytica
Global wireless electrocardiography market is estimated to reach US$ 2,295.7 million by 2027 from US$ 1,576 million in 2021CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐰𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐄𝐂𝐆) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating it will reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟐𝟗𝟓.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕. This growth is a substantial increase from the market value of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟓𝟕𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟓% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/wireless-electrocardiography-market
The wireless ECG market is expanding due to advancements in medical technology, an increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and a growing demand for remote monitoring solutions. The integration of wireless technology into ECG devices offers enhanced patient comfort, ease of use, and the ability to monitor heart health in real-time, driving adoption among both healthcare providers and patients.
𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
The latest study published by Astute Analytica analyzes the global wireless Electrocardiography (ECG) market for the study period of 2017-2027; where historical years are 2017-2020, the base year is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022-2027.
The research report offers a detailed study of market determinants including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends; along with an attractive presentation in the form of impact analysis to gain a simpler and easy comparison view of all market determinants.
The research study is a compilation of 23 chapters distributed across 396 pages with 125 lists of tables and 154 lists of figures.
The market estimates are presented in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Units).
Along with market estimations, the market study was conducted on the basis of various economic models such as PESTLE and Porter’s five force models.
Detailed value chain analysis of the industry was conducted. It includes raw material providers, wireless ECG manufacturers, distributors, and end-users.
The competitive dashboard section includes analysis on the basis of Concentration Ratio (CR), based on market size and market presence of key companies.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐄𝐂𝐆) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞
BioTelemetry, Inc.,
Hill-Rom Holdings,
Nihon Kohden Corporation,
Koninklijke Philips,
ACS Diagnostics
among others
𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/wireless-electrocardiography-market
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐄𝐂𝐆) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
• Monitoring ECG Systems
o Remote Data Monitoring
o Event Monitoring
o Continuous Cardiovascular Monitoring Systems
• Diagnostic ECG Systems
o Rest ECG Systems
o Stress ECG Systems
o Holter ECG Systems
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐄𝐂𝐆) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
• Hand-held
• Pen
• Band
𝐁𝐲 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐄𝐂𝐆) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
• 12-lead
• 5-lead
• 3-lead
• 6-lead
• Single lead
• Other Lead Types
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐄𝐂𝐆) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
• Hospitals, Clinics, & Cardiac Centers
• Home-based setting
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Other End Users
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐄𝐂𝐆) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
• North America
o The U.S.
• Europe
o The UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Poland
o Russia
o NORDICS
o Netherlands
o Rest of Europe
• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
o China
o India
o Japan
• 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝
o Middle East & Africa
o South America
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/wireless-electrocardiography-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.