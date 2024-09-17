The Global Telemedicine Market: A Projected Surge to USD 123.78 Billion by 2030 | Astute Analytica
The Global Telemedicine Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.17% during the forecast period of 2023-2030CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is poised for significant growth, with a projected expansion from 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑𝟏.𝟔𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟐𝟑.𝟕𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. This remarkable growth is anticipated at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟖.𝟏𝟕% during the forecast period 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.
Telemedicine, which involves the delivery of healthcare services through digital platforms, has become increasingly vital in recent years. This surge in demand is driven by advancements in technology, a growing need for remote healthcare solutions, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the adoption of telemedicine as patients and healthcare providers seek safer and more convenient ways to access and deliver care.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲: A big data analytics approach can process telehealth data that includes objective and subjective data, along with historical data to enable risk prediction and management. In addition, the pandemic has prompted federal agencies, public payers, and large commercial insurers to expand their telehealth coverage. It is a challenge for most of them to ensure that telehealth is applied to the right patients to meet their healthcare needs, improving effectiveness and efficiency in the delivery of healthcare services.
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞: In the wake of the pandemic, healthcare services and technologies were in high demand. Currently, telemedicine, chatbots, and robots are technologies being deployed to provide information to patients, reassure the population, make diagnoses and prepare vaccines for the future. With a global shortage of hospitals and healthcare workers, telehealth has been hailed as a promising new form of health care.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞: Telehealth and telemedicine adoption are slowed by behavioral barriers, which may not be obvious, but remain significant hindrances. Physicians and patients tend not to readily give up existing (conventional) practices because they are unfamiliar with them. Due to a lack of familiarity with technology, older people might also be reluctant to use telehealth and telemedicine services.
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭: A major concern regarding telehealth and telemedicine practices is healthcare fraud. Patients or physicians can be victimized in many ways: the physician's name and bank account can be misused to obtain payments from insurance companies, or institutional providers who are not eligible or listed can submit false claims for payment.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Medtronic (Ireland)
• GE Healthcare (US)
• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
• Cerner Corporation (US)
• Chiron Health (US)
• Zipnosis (US)
• Asahi Kasie Corporation (Japan)
• Iron Bow Technologies (US)
• Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
• IMediplus Inc. (China)
• Vsee (US)
• Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)
• AMC Health (US)
• MDLive (US)
• Doctor on Demand (US)
• Medvivo Group Ltd (UK)
• Teladoc Health Inc. (US)
• American Well (US)
• Telespecialists Llc (US)
• GlobalMed (US)
• MedWeb (US)
𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡/𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Hardware
o Biosignal sensors (BP, HR, ECG, Temp., OSL, others)
o Wearables
o IT Infrastructure/Devices
• Software
o Collaboration Tools
• Services
o Professional Services (IT consultation, Support, and Maintenance)
o Teleconsultation
o Telemonitoring
o Training & Learning
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞
• Realtime Interactive Services
• Store-and-Forward
• Remote Monitoring
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦
• Phone/Mobile
• Internet (Web)
o Video
o Non-video (telephonic)
• Call centers
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Neuropsychology
• Nursing
• Cardiology
• Gastroenterology
• Geriatrics
• Pharmacy
• Rehabilitation
• Radiology
• Psychiatry
• Pathology
• Dermatology
• Others
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Hospitals (Providers)
• Insurance (Payers)
• Patients
o Homes
o Schools
o Enterprises
o Assisted Living
o Others
• Others
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
o Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
• Western Europe
o The UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐀)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Egypt
o Rest of MEA
• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of South America
• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
o China
o India
o Japan
o ASEAN
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Rest of ASEAN
o Australia & New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
