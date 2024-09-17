PM MANELE IS ENCOURAGED WITH GROWTH OF POLITICAL PARTIES

Prime Minister Honourable Jeremiah Manele MP is encouraged by the growth of political parties since the inception of the Political Parties Integrity Act.

PM Manele acknowledged the growth of political parties when he gave the keynote address during the commemoration of International Democracy Day today- 17th September 2024- at the Youth Hub at Lawson Tama.

PM Manele, however, underlined that party politics is still weak. The Prime Minister also acknowledged that the main challenge of political parties is finance.

PM Manele underscored that as a young democracy such challenges are expected. Adding that it is how to overcome the challenges that is important.

PM Manele, MP for North Malaita Danny Waneoroa (at the back), SPM Dr Jimmie Rodgers and members of the Diplomatic Corp paid a visit to one of the stalls during the commemoration of the International Democracy Day

The Prime Minister reiterated that he believes that if sacrifices are made to grow political parties, then we can overcome these challenges.

“We are very lucky because political parties are able to freely participate in our electoral system, free to share opinions and ideologies to citizens”, PM Manele highlighted.

PM Manele added that this is so because our Constitution provides for the freedom of association and expression, the two important rights and freedom for any democracy to thrive.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed that the Constitution and people are the bedrock of our democracy.

PM Manele highlighted that “we must continue to be firm in upholding our principles of democracy”.

PM Manele acknowledged those who were present at the commemoration of the International Democracy Day, encouraging them to continue to be the bacon of democracy.

The International Day of Democracy is celebrated around the world on every 15th of September. This year’s theme is “Celebrating 46 years of Democracy: For the people, By the People”.

This year’s celebration is a coordinated effort between the Political Parties Commission, Solomon Islands Electoral Commission, the Solomon Islands National Parliament and Transparency Solomon Islands (TSI).

