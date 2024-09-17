Submit Release
Presentation Ceremony for the Ministry of Finance's New Management Team for 2024-2028

Mon. 16 of September of 2024, 18:24h
On 16 September 2024, the Ministry of Finance, under the leadership of Minister Santina José Rodrigues F. Viegas Cardoso, held a ceremony at the Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão Auditorium to present the new management team for the 2024-2028 period, under the theme ‘Shaping Timor-Leste's financial landscape for sustainable success’. This event marks an important phase in the reorganisation and strengthening of the country's financial structures.

 

