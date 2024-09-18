Announcing the Winners of the Inaugural Investing in Women LP Award 2024

IAWAAP

Recognizing Diverse Investment Teams Across Southeast Asia

Building a diverse team is an actionable strategy that delivers economic results. This award underscores investors' crucial role in promoting equality and driving sustainable growth.” — Hannah Birdsey, CEO, Investing in Women

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Investing in Women LP Award 2024 is pleased to announce the winners of its inaugural awards. These awards celebrate limited partners leading the way with gender-diverse teams across Southeast Asia. These awards highlight the potential of diverse teams to unlock new investment opportunities and drive long-term value creation in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Eligible participants for this prestigious award include asset managers, pension funds, corporate investors, sovereign wealth funds, and commercial banks headquartered in Southeast Asia, specifically those investing in venture capital funds focusing on the region.

The award is supported by Investing in Women (IW), an initiative of the Australian Government that focuses on catalyzing inclusive economic growth through women’s economic empowerment, Propelevate, a consulting firm specializing in gender lens investing, and Preqin, a leading provider of data and insights for the alternative assets industry.

“The Investing in Women LP Award 2024 shines a spotlight on investors leading the way with gender-diverse investment teams,” said Hannah Birdsey, CEO of Investing in Women. “Building a diverse team is an actionable strategy that delivers economic results while advancing gender equality. We’re thrilled to support this initiative, which underscores institutional investors' crucial role in promoting equality and driving sustainable growth.”

Winners of the Investing in Women LP Award 2024:

Commercial Bank: Siam Commercial Bank

Corporate Investor: Ayala Corporation

Public Pension Fund: Employees Provident Fund

“The Investing in Women LP Award 2024 is more than just a recognition,” said Krisila Benson, Managing Director at Propelevate. “It’s a powerful affirmation of the value that gender-diverse teams bring to the table and the positive impact of inclusive practices on the broader economy. We’re excited to spotlight these leaders who are setting a new benchmark for the industry and inspiring others to follow.”

Collectively, the winners of this award represent a substantial portion of the capital being deployed in Southeast Asia’s venture capital markets.. With billions of dollars in assets under management, these organizations are well-positioned to influence market trends and drive significant economic impact. The recognition of their gender-diverse teams further highlights the importance of inclusivity in capturing the full potential of these expanding markets.

“We are proud to support the Investing in Women LP Award 2024,” said Soojin Kim, AVP, Head of ESG Research at Preqin. “Our commitment is to provide data and insights that help private market investors understand the impact of gender diversity in the workplace, and the data shows institutional investors have been leading the way in closing the gender gap. IW is now shining a spotlight on the specific organizations at the forefront of creating more inclusive and equitable work environments.

About the Investing in Women LP Award

The Investing in Women LP Award is designed to recognize and celebrate LPs leading the way in a number of gender-inclusive investment practices in Southeast Asia. By highlighting exemplary investors, the award aims to inspire broader adoption of gender-inclusive practices and strategies that drive innovation and economic growth across the region. This award is part of a 3.5-year initiative to recognize LPs who annually implement strategies to accelerate women’s economic empowerment throughout Southeast Asia.

About Investing in Women

Investing in Women (IW), an initiative by the Australian Government, focuses on accelerating women’s economic empowerment across Southeast Asia. By fostering equitable opportunities within the private sector, it aims to promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth in targeted countries.

About Propelevate

Propelevate is a boutique consulting firm working at the intersection of the private sector and social impact.

About Prequin

Preqin, The Home of Alternatives™, is the trusted source of essential data and insights for every alternatives professional.

Media Contact:

Tracy Barba

+1 415-933-1304

tbarba@propelevate.global

For more information, visit www.propelevate.global/iwaward

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.