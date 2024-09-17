Partstack Expands Semiconductor Components Catalog, Paves Way for Q4 E-Store Launch

Partstack expands its global marketplace with new product categories, strategic fulfillment services, and upcoming E-Store launch.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partstack , the leading global marketplace for electronic components data, today announced a significant expansion of its services and capabilities. Building on its foundation as a comprehensive data platform, Partstack is broadening its catalog with nine new product categories, introducing strategic fulfillment services, and preparing for the launch of its E-Store.This multifaceted expansion reinforces Partstack's commitment to providing an end-to-end solution for the electronic components industry while enhancing its core strengths in data aggregation and market intelligence.The catalog expansion introduces several new categories to the platform, bringing the total number of unique parts in the Partstack database to over 300 million. New Partstack category additions include:• Video Cards (16,140)• Storage Systems (44)• Storage Media (3,220)• Storage Drives (94,221)• Memory (155,302)• I/O & Storage Controllers (9,510)• Flash Devices (7,815)• CPUs• GPUs“This expansion represents our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers in an increasingly complex global supply chain,” said Nicole Davis, program manager at Partstack. “We're building a complete ecosystem that helps our clients navigate the challenges of component shortages and technological advancements across various industries, from automotive to aerospace.”The move comes as Partstack continues to strengthen its international supplier presence. The company has already established a diverse network of suppliers from 12 countries and across four continents, including the USA, UK, Germany, Poland, India, China, and Singapore.Looking ahead, Partstack is set to launch its E-Store by the end of the fourth quarter, marking a significant expansion in the company's service offerings. This development will expand Partstack’s role from a data aggregator and facilitator to a strategic fulfillment partner in the electronic components industry as well.“The catalog development and our expansion into fulfillment services complements our core strengths in data aggregation and market facilitation," Davis added. “By combining our comprehensive data insights with strategic fulfillment capabilities, we’re creating an end-to-end solution that addresses the complex needs of both suppliers and buyers in the electronic components market.”The company will continue to provide invaluable market intelligence and connectivity through its data aggregation services, while also offering practical, logistics-focused solutions through its new fulfillment program."We're doing it all," Davis added. "From providing real-time data on millions of components to facilitating transactions and now managing physical inventory and shipments. This comprehensive service offering allows us to support our clients at every stage of the supply chain, from initial market research to final delivery."With its expanded database of over 300 million unique part numbers, a growing network of international suppliers, new fulfillment services, and the upcoming E-Store, Partstack is positioned to overcome barriers in international trade and reshape the global electronic components marketplace. The company's multifaceted approach — combining data-driven insights, AI-powered analytics, e-commerce capabilities, and now end-to-end fulfillment — provides unprecedented efficiency and transparency in the procurement process while maintaining Partstack's core identity as a leader in electronic components data.For more information about Partstack or to explore the expanded catalog, visit: https://partstack.com ---------------------------------------About Partstack CorporationPartstack, headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, is a digital semiconductor marketplace for the dreamers, innovators, and mold-breakers who fearlessly build the products that power our world.Yes. We supercharge supply chains.Whether you’re searching for a single component or thousands, Partstack gives you access to the semiconductor market's most comprehensive catalog of component pricing and availability data from a curated “stack” of the market’s most diverse group of global suppliers. Get datasheets, tech specs, and more for over 1 billion parts.And that’s just the beginning.Welcome to the future of electronic components search.For more information about Partstack, please visit our Marketplace. Press Inquiries:info@partstack.com

