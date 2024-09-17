Minister Barbara Creecy attends One-Day Metals and Engineering Industry Ministerial Conference, 17 Sept

Members of the media are invited to join the Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy during a One-Day Metals and Engineering Industry Ministerial Conference organised by the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (SEIFSA).

The One-Day Conference will be attended by captains of industry representing the metals and engineering sector and key members of government and business leaders.

The sector is a key part of the domestic and global economy and supplier of inputs into major sectors such as agriculture, mining, the automotive, construction and other manufacturing sub-industries.

The details of the event are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Venue: Emperors Palace, Kempton Park. Johannesburg

Time: 08h30 for 09h00

