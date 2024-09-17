Submit Release
Minister Barbara Creecy attends One-Day Metals and Engineering Industry Ministerial Conference, 17 Sept

Members of the media are invited to join the Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy during a One-Day Metals and Engineering Industry Ministerial Conference organised by the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (SEIFSA).

The One-Day Conference will be attended by captains of industry representing the metals and engineering sector and key members of government and business leaders.

The sector is a key part of the domestic and global economy and supplier of inputs into major sectors such as agriculture, mining, the automotive, construction and other manufacturing sub-industries.

The details of the event are as follows:

Date:         Tuesday, 17 September 2024 
Venue:    Emperors Palace, Kempton Park. Johannesburg
Time:        08h30 for 09h00

Members of the media attending the event are requested to confirm their attendance with Sam Monareng on 073 491 3382 or monarens@dot.gov.za or Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538 or masalei@dot.gov.za.

Media Contact:

Mr Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
066 476 9015

