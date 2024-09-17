Submit Release
Minister Nomakhosazana Meth attends Metals and Engineering Industries Ministerial Conference, 17 Sept

Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, will tomorrow, Tuesday, 17 September 2024, attend and participate in a panel discussion at the SEIFSA Metals and Engineering Industries Ministerial Conference, at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg.

The Minister will participate in a high-level panel discussion on Reindustrialising the Metals and Engineering Sector and Confronting South Africa’s socio-economic challenges, under the theme “Macro-Economic Policy”

Members of the Media are invited to the SEIFSA Conference as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 17 September 2024
Time: 08:30
Venue: Emperors Palace 64 Jones Rd, Kempton Park, Johannesburg, 1620

Media enquiries and interviews:
Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Spokesperson to Minister
Email: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za 
Cell: 072 737 2205
X (Twitter): https://x.com/Noma_Meth
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nomakhosazana.meth
 

