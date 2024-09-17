Minister Nomakhosazana Meth attends Metals and Engineering Industries Ministerial Conference, 17 Sept
Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, will tomorrow, Tuesday, 17 September 2024, attend and participate in a panel discussion at the SEIFSA Metals and Engineering Industries Ministerial Conference, at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg.
The Minister will participate in a high-level panel discussion on Reindustrialising the Metals and Engineering Sector and Confronting South Africa’s socio-economic challenges, under the theme “Macro-Economic Policy”
Members of the Media are invited to the SEIFSA Conference as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 17 September 2024
Time: 08:30
Venue: Emperors Palace 64 Jones Rd, Kempton Park, Johannesburg, 1620
Media enquiries and interviews:
Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Spokesperson to Minister
Email: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za
Cell: 072 737 2205
X (Twitter): https://x.com/Noma_Meth
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nomakhosazana.meth
