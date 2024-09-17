Minister Nomakhosazana Meth attends Metals and Engineering Industries Ministerial Conference, 17 Sept

Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, will tomorrow, Tuesday, 17 September 2024, attend and participate in a panel discussion at the SEIFSA Metals and Engineering Industries Ministerial Conference, at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg.

The Minister will participate in a high-level panel discussion on Reindustrialising the Metals and Engineering Sector and Confronting South Africa’s socio-economic challenges, under the theme “Macro-Economic Policy”

Members of the Media are invited to the SEIFSA Conference as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Time: 08:30

Venue: Emperors Palace 64 Jones Rd, Kempton Park, Johannesburg, 1620

Media enquiries and interviews:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Spokesperson to Minister

Email: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za

Cell: 072 737 2205

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Noma_Meth

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nomakhosazana.meth

