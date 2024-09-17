Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Letsike meets with Russian Director of Youth Festival, 17 Sept

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women,Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Letsike and National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) will have engagement with Bisslinger Daniil the Russian Director for the World Youth Festival on Tuesday 17 September 2024. The Russian Youth Festival Directorate will be meeting with Youth Structures and Formations in South Africa to drive robust initiatives to uplift young people.

Members of the media are invited to a cover the engagements as follows:

Date: 17 September 2024

Time: 10:30-11:30

Venue: NYDA Head Office (54 Maxwell Drive, Woodmead North Office Park)

The Global Employment Trends for Youth In 2024, indicate that 53 million youth in Sub- Saharan Africa are reported to be Not In Employment, Education or Training (NEET). The COP28’s flagship Youth, Children, Skills and Education Day did also put young people at the center of climate diplomacy like never before with a series of initiatives designed to facilitate a meaningful dialogue between young people and policymakers globally. The Deputy Minister engagements with the Director for the World Youth Festival Directorate will assist to unlock potential domestic and global apportunities for young people in South Africa.

