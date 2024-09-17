Police on suspects arrested this week as part of Operation Shanela

Police have through their high density operations commonly known as OPERATION SHANELA arrested 13 950 suspects from the period starting, Monday, 09 September ending Sunday, 15 September 2024.

Through detectives and crime intelligence tracing operations, roadblocks as well as stop and searches - police have taken a bold and decisive approach in protecting the communities that they serve.

All Shanela operations are led by the Provincial Commissioner of each province.

Just this week alone, the following arrests were made:

2 673 wanted suspects for crimes such as murder, rape, possession of illegal firearms and business robberies were arrested

116 suspects were arrested for Murder

94 suspects were arrested for attempted murder

218 suspects were arrested for rape, 94 of them were arrested in the province of KwaZulu Natal

122 suspects were arrested for being in the illegal possession of firearms, 41 were arrested in EC and 34 in KZN

Assault GBH continues to register a large number of arrests with 1 635 suspects arrested

444 suspects were arrested for the illegal dealing in liquor, 133 arrests were made in MP while 121 were made in KZN

185 drug dealers were arrested during this period

462 were arrested for drunk and driving, 103 arrested in KZN and 86 were arrested in GP

2001 suspects were arrested for being in possession of drugs, 1 257 of these arrests were made in the Western Cape

Under recoveries and confiscations, police registered the following successes:

151 firearms were confiscated during operations, 30 of these firearms were confiscated during police operations in EC, KZN confiscated 29 and WC confiscated 22.

3 765 rounds of ammunition were also confiscated. 2 205 rounds were confiscated in KZN

81 hijacked and stolen vehicles were also recovered during this weeks operations

A highlight of major takedowns include the following:

A Nigerian drug mule was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport. In the last two months, Police at the OR Tambo Airport have arrested 9 drug mules and confiscated R13 million worth of drugs

An Emfuleni Local Municipality employee and a branch party leader were arrested on extortion related claims in the Vaal area

Three wanted suspects were shot and killed in KZN. The suspects were wanted in connection on serious and violent crime charges including murder

85 illegal miners were arrested and 52 of them were arrested in the Free State through OPERATION VALA UMGODI

Seven police officers were arrested by the HAWKS for attempting to extort R100 000 from a Durban businessman

Two off-duty police officers acted on information about a kidnapping in Soweto. They immediately placed themselves on duty and rescued a victim of kidnapping for ransom. One suspect was arrested.

Police will continue with their operations in stamping the authority of the state to ensure the safety and security of all people living in South Africa.

