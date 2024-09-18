Boutique Hotel Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Boutique Hotel Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The boutique hotel market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $87.95 billion in 2023 to $93.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising demand for unique and personalized travel experiences, increasing preference for authentic and locally-inspired accommodations, growing popularity of boutique hotels among millennials and Gen Z travelers, expansion of digital platforms enhancing booking convenience and rise in disposable incomes and spending on luxury travel experiences.

The boutique hotel market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $121.90 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the adoption of sustainable practices and eco-friendly initiatives, integration of advanced technology for personalized guest experiences, shift towards experiential hospitality offerings over traditional amenities, rising investment in refurbishing and repositioning existing properties and expansion of boutique hotel chains into emerging markets.

The growing trend of experiential travel is expected to propel the growth of the boutique hotel market going forward. Experiential travel involves immersive and hands-on experiences that allow travelers to engage deeply with a destination's culture, activities, and local life, often through unique and personalized activities. The growing trend of experiential travel stems from a desire for authentic, meaningful interactions and memorable experiences that surpass traditional sightseeing, providing deeper connections with destinations and cultures. Boutique hotels enhance experiential travel by providing unique, personalized accommodations that reflect local culture and character, offering travelers a more immersive and distinctive stay.

Key players in the boutique hotel market include Marriott International Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Dubai Holding LLC, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Jumeirah International LLC, The Travel Corporation, Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd., The Peninsula Hotels, Mandarin Oriental International Limited, The Ace Hotel, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Firmdale Hotels, ITC Hotels Limited, Yotel Ltd., The Standard Hotels, The Hoxton, Ovolo Hotels, COMO Hotels and Resorts, Auberge Resorts Collection, 1 Hotels, The Pod Hotel, Design Hotels, Bunkhouse Group, Triple Creek Ranch, Farmhouse Inn, Kerzner International Limited.

Major companies operating in the boutique hotel market are developing advanced technologies, such as app-enabled modern services, to gain a competitive advantage. App-enabled modern services refer to digital solutions that use mobile applications to streamline and enhance various services, providing users with convenient, efficient, and often personalized experiences.

1) By Hotel Type: Business Hotels, Suite Hotels, Airport Hotels, Resorts Hotels, Other Hotel Types

2) By Style And Theme: Historic Boutique Hotels, Art-Themed Boutique Hotels, Eco-Friendly Or Green Boutique Hotels, Boutique Beach Resorts

3) By Target Audience: Luxury Boutique Hotels, Budget Boutique Hotels, Adults-Only Boutique Hotels, Family-Friendly Boutique Hotels

4) By Booking Channel: Phone Booking, Online Booking, In Person Booking

5) By Location: Urban Boutique Hotels, Rural Or Countryside Boutique Hotels

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the boutique hotel market in 2023. The regions covered in the boutique hotel market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A boutique hotel refers to a small, stylish hotel often situated in a unique setting, such as a historical building or trendy urban neighborhood. These hotels emphasize intimate settings, personalized service, and often distinctive decor and amenities that cater to a specific theme or clientele. Boutique hotels aim to provide a more personalized and upscale experience compared to larger chain hotels, often focusing on luxury, design, and individuality.

