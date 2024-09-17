Gushcloud talents Keshia Rush, Jamie Chua, Cordell Broadus, and Tray Rush

Gushcloud is among the first partners to pioneer YouTube new creator solutions in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gushcloud , a global creator and IP management and licensing company powered by AI, signed up as one of the initial partners of Google for its new set of Creator Solutions in SEA that will serve not only creators but also selected brand partners via YouTube Creator Solutions consists of two programs. The first is Creator 2 Cart which enables brands to work with Creators to produce tutorial style content, across both Long & Short Form, while the other one is Creator ShortCuts which enables branded YouTube Shorts content with multichannel networks.Starting September, Gushcloud’s select talents and creators—who are accredited as Brand Safe Creators—can use the video streaming site to directly connect with brands for promotional campaigns and monetize their content more effectively.Under Creator 2 Cart, chosen influencers will build branded content for specific campaigns. They will release a long form video, YouTube Shorts, and a cutdown version to be posted on the influencer’s and the brand’s channels, with the aim of driving awareness, consideration, or action from the customer.Meanwhile, Creator ShortCuts enables brands to produce Creator led assets for YT Shorts. In simple terms, once a creator’s branded content is ready to be launched on YouTube Shorts, brands can come in and amplify the content via Partnership Ads.“Gushcloud represents some of the world’s biggest talents and creators worldwide. We always look out for avenues and partners that help us grow further and provide more revenue opportunities for our roster. We’re happy to be one of the initial partners of Google’s Creator Solutions via YouTube. We know that it will change the landscape of social media, ecommerce, and content creation, and it will even challenge companies like us, and creators to come up with new and innovative ways to produce branded content,” says Oddie Randa, Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Gushcloud International.For its part, Gushcloud will facilitate the onboarding process of talents, managing their branded content and campaigns, and ensuring a seamless integration of creators into the new platforms.These talents will come from countries where Gushcloud operates in: Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, and the Philippines. Indonesia will serve as the kickoff market of the partnership between the two companies.For more information, visit gushcloud.com.###About Gushcloud InternationalGushcloud International is a global creator and IP management and licensing company powered by AI. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With over 300 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 12 offices globally including Australia, Greater China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, and Vietnam.Media Contact:Ross ManicadHead of Corporate Communicationsross.manicad@gushcloud.com

