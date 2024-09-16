High level delegation tour EOD Operations Render Safe 2024 in Western Province

A high-level delegation visited the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department (EODD) in East Honiara and later flew to Munda in Western Province on 12 September 2024.

The delegation includes the RSIPF Assistant Commissioner Provincial Mathias Lenialu, Australian High Commissioner Rod Hilton, Acting Honourable Minister for Police and Correctional Services Trevor Hedley Mahaga, and the Australian Defence Force (ADF) Advisor Justin Bywater.

The delegation’s visit began at the EODD at Hells Point, where they were briefed on the department’s increased capabilities in managing unexploded ordnance (UXO) threats.

The officers demonstrated their capability and skills on how they assess and deal with UXO hazards. They visited the EODD operation room funded by the ADF early this year.

EODD also has a new High Mobility Engineer Excavator (HMEE) equipment used to clear land that has explosive remnants of war or UXO’s in it. The HMEE comes with attachments such as a vegetation cutter and sifting barrel.

The machine can also be used to assist in disaster response. The greatest benefit of this machine is that it has an armored cabin that protects the operator in case of a UXO explosion.

The afternoon segment of the visit included a flight to Munda, where the delegation met with the Render Safe Operation Commander and team. The team was briefed on the operation, which has successfully removed over 3,000 UXOs in the Western Province.

This successful operation was done as a result of the efforts and collaboration of ADF officers, EOD specialists, and international partners dedicated to ensuring community safety.

Acting Honourable Minister Trevor Hedley Mahaga commended the operation team on behalf of the Government of Solomon Islands for the great work done in removing threats to both human life and environmental safety.

The community expressed their deep appreciation for the team’s efforts in reducing dangers posed by the war remnants.

RSIPF extends its gratitude to the communities for their ongoing support during the operations in reducing threats and maintaining a safe and secure environment free from UXO hazards.

EODD Director Inspector Cliford Tunuki inside the EODD Operation room

Group photo

High Mobility Engineer Excavator (HMEE) for EODD operations

One of the EODD operator in his bomb suit during a brief visit to the Hells Point

One of the museum that stored a world war II remains found in and around Western Province

Delegation pays attention to EODD Advisor explaining the use of displayed equipment’s that boost the EODD capability

